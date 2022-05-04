Lib Dems seeing new shoots of growth, says leader

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Lib Dems seeing new shoots of growth, says leader

By Press Association
May 4, 2022, 12:53 pm
Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Alex Cole-Hamilton urged voters to back his party in Thursday’s local elections (Lesley Martin/PA)
Scottish Liberal Democrats are seeing “new shoots of growth and renewal”, party leader Alex Cole-Hamilton has said ahead of voters going to the polls.

Campaigning ahead of Thursday’s local government elections, Mr Cole-Hamilton insisted both the SNP and the Tories are “falling back” in the polls.

He insisted it is his party that can “solve the problems” people face “day in, day out”.

His comments came as a new opinion poll placed Anas Sarwar’s Labour Party in second place behind the SNP, with the Scottish Tories slipping to third.

The Savanta ComRes poll for the Scotsman put support for the Liberal Democrats on 10% when people were asked about voting intentions for the regional list at Holyrood, with the party on 7% in the constituency vote section of the poll.

Mr Cole-Hamilton pledged every Lib Dem councillor elected on Thursday will be a “local champion” who will work for their constituents “all year round – not just at election time”.

He hit out at the SNP, accusing Nicola Sturgeon’s party of being focused on independence and arguing it is “time to move on from the division that has held Scotland back for so long”.

The Scottish Lib Dem leader insisted: “Let’s lay aside talk of an independence referendum and get to grips with what matters right now.

“That starts with getting Scotland back on its feet after two years of pandemic and by recognising that our people are facing the biggest hit to household budgets in a generation.

“Scottish Liberal Democrats are seeing new shoots of growth and renewal.

“My party has used this campaign to talk about solutions for the cost-of-living crisis – insulating homes, a VAT cut worth £600, a Robin Hood tax on the energy companies making super profits, and the reversal of SNP/Green rail and tax hikes.

“We want to solve the problems you face day in, day out.

“Putting every qualified teacher to work to cut class sizes and putting new staff in GP surgeries to cut waits.

“That new hope is what you get when you vote for the Scottish Liberal Democrats.”

