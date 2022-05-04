Students can expect cut in contribution fee – Harris

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Students can expect cut in contribution fee – Harris

By Press Association
May 4, 2022, 1:21 pm Updated: May 4, 2022, 5:51 pm
Minister for Higher Education Simon Harris has announced fresh funding for Irish universities (PA)
Irish students can expect a cut at a future date in college fees, the Higher Education Minister has said.

Simon Harris said the announcement of a new funding plan is a landmark moment for staff and students that will reverse the long-term decline of Irish universities in world rankings.

The announcement, which sees extra investment of 307 million euro, will plug a key funding gap that dates back to the economic crash, Mr Harris said.

It will mean more lecturers and improved student-staff ratios, he pledged.

The issue of higher education funding in Ireland has remained unsolved for over a decade.

The 2016 Cassells report on funding gave the Government a comprehensive set of options for reforming the sector.

At a press conference in Government Buildings, Mr Harris said a long-unfilled funding gap facing Irish colleges and universities will now be solved.

The plan will also include reforms of student grants, including an increase in the student maintenance grant of at least 200 euro per year – a move that will benefit around 62,000 students.

Mr Harris said he could not pre-empt the Budget process by announcing how much the student contribution charge might be cut by, but he insisted the new funding plan announced on Wednesday marks a major step-change for the Irish Government.

“Today sees a significant policy shift and the Government saying we don’t just want to continue trundling along in relation to cost,” he said.

“We want to actually take decisive policy action to reduce the costs facing working families.

“We’re actually finally making a decision, we’re settling the question when it comes to how we’re going to fund higher education in Ireland.”

Mr Harris said student loans have been formally ruled out by the Irish Government.

He said he had “never liked the idea” of loans, adding: “I think they’re grossly unfair.

“They burden younger people with more debt when they come out of college.

“They don’t work.”

Professor Vincent Cunnane, chairman of the Technological Higher Education Association and president of the Technological University of Shannon, welcomed the announcement, adding that the group had consistently campaigned against the introduction of student loans.

“Our institutions have become adept at ‘doing more with less’ over the past decade of underinvestment. We very much look forward to working with Government to enhance the quality and international standing of the Irish technological higher education sector.

“In today’s world of lifelong learning, higher education is becoming increasingly relevant and pivotal to the sustainability of an educated, capable and experienced workforce and we will continue to drive skills and engagement through our multi-campus institutions and industry partners across Ireland.”

Mr Harris ruled out increasing levies on employers, adding that “the answer to every government or societal challenge can’t be ‘charge small and medium businesses more’.”

Simon Harris
Minister for Higher Education Simon Harris said he is confident the funding will boost universities’ rankings (PA)

Mr Harris repeatedly declined to speculate or indicate how much the student contribution charge might be cut by.

“We don’t give out those answers in the month of May for a Budget in October but this is a policy shift today,” he said.

He indicated the cut could potentially be significant, rejecting any suggestion it could amount to just 50 euro.

“What I’m committing to doing today is in advance of Budget 2023, which is obviously in October, publishing the options that we can consider from, to better support working families from the October Budget.”

Mr Harris also said he is confident the new funding “will have an improvement on the rankings of our universities”.

Several universities in Ireland have tumbled down world university in recent years, prompting concerns about the international reputation of Irish higher education.

While the new funding will be linked to sectoral targets and skills priorities, Mr Harris played down any suggestion that the Government may encroach on university autonomy.

“Even words such as reform can sound like it’s something we’re endeavouring to impose on the sector,” he said.

“This is very much a shared agenda.”

