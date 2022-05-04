Brexit blamed for fall in numbers of EU students at Oxford

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

Brexit blamed for fall in numbers of EU students at Oxford

By Press Association
May 4, 2022, 1:55 pm Updated: May 4, 2022, 5:33 pm
(Steve Parsons/PA)
(Steve Parsons/PA)

Brexit has caused a “steep decline” in the number of students from the European Union going to study at Oxford University, the annual admissions report has shown.

The university’s report found the number admitted from the EU has halved, from 8% of overall students to 4%, and from an average of more 260 for the past four years to 128 this year.

The proportion of British students increased slightly to 82%, compared with a Russell Group average of 73%.

Vice-chancellor Professor Louise Richardson said the “decline was expected as a result of the changing fee regime occasioned by Brexit, but it is stark”.

Between 2019 and 2021, China was the country with the highest number of overseas applicants to Oxford, with 459. There were 8,231 from the UK.

The admissions data showed the proportion of state school pupils gaining a place had risen from 58% in 2017 to 68% in 2021.

The rise was particularly marked during the pandemic years, with 62% of state school applicants gaining places in 2019, compared with 69% in 2020 and 68% in 2021.

The report also noted that state students “apply disproportionately for the most oversubscribed subjects”, with 38% of applications during 2019-21 for five of the most oversubscribed subjects – economics, medicine, law, mathematics and politics, philosophy & economics – compared with 31% of private school applicants.

It said around a fifth – 18% – of private school applications were for five of the least oversubscribed subjects – including classics, modern languages and music – compared with 12% of state school applications.

Between 2017 and 2021, the proportion of students identifying as black and minority ethnic (BME) rose from 18% to 25%, while the proportion from disadvantaged areas rose from 11% to 17%.

There were significant differences in how many students got into Oxford from different areas of the UK, with 27% from Greater London during 2019-21, compared with 2% in the North East.

Oxford’s report said the differences reflected “population size, achievement in school and application numbers”.

On Wednesday, Oxford launched a new access programme, the Astrophoria Foundation Year.

Funded by an anonymous donor, it involves a one-year course aimed at developing students’ academic skills, self-belief and confidence, and is aimed at state school pupils who have “significant academic potential, but who have experienced severe personal disadvantage or a disrupted education which has damaged their ability to apply for an Oxford undergraduate place”.

There will be 50 places each year and living expenses, accommodation and tuition will be fully funded. The first cohort will be admitted in October 2023.

Oxford’s report showed that most students admitted in 2021 (68%) achieved three A*s at A-level but students will be able to access the foundation year with grades from BBB to AAB.

Prof Richardson said: “We are delighted to announce the launch of the Astrophoria Foundation Year, which will have a transformative impact on the lives of the smartest students who have experienced grave disadvantage.

“The programme will enable us to accelerate the progress we have made, as demonstrated in our annual admissions report, in broadening the socio-economic backgrounds of our undergraduate students.

“I am deeply grateful to the generous donor who shares our belief in the power of education and our commitment to identifying and nurturing talent.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from the Press and Journal Politics team

More from the Press and Journal