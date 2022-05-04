Lord Steel condemns ‘busybodies’ who target women seeking abortions

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Lord Steel condemns ‘busybodies’ who target women seeking abortions

By Press Association
May 4, 2022, 4:35 pm
Lord Steel spoke out against ‘busybodies who have no right to pressurise’ women undertaking abortion. (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
The architect of the UK’s abortion laws has intervened in the row over whether buffer zones should be set up around clinics, insisting “busybodies have no right to pressurise women” who are seeking to end a pregnancy.

During his time as a Liberal MP, David Steel introduced the Private Member’s Bill which made abortion legal in the UK.

He addressed the issue on Wednesday as concerns mount in the US over access to legal abortion there – and at a time when campaigners in Scotland are ramping up calls for legislation to be brought in to prevent anti-abortion activists mounting demonstrations outside clinics which carry out terminations.

Lord Steel, the former Liberal Party leader who went on to become the first Presiding Officer at the Scottish Parliament, stressed those who “oppose abortion in principle should have their views respected”.

He was also clear that “nobody should be pressured into undertaking abortion if they are opposed to it”.

But he insisted: “Equally, busybodies have no right to pressurise women who wish to do so.”

Scottish Green MSP Gillian Mackay is proposing to introduce a Member’s Bill at Holyrood to legislate for buffer zones around abortion clinics, though the move has so far not been backed by the Scottish Government.

Lord Steel’s comments came after reports based on leaked documents suggested the US Supreme Court could be poised to overturn the 1973 Roe v Wade case that legalised abortion in the country – sparking fears that as many as half of all US states could then introduce bans on terminations.

US President Joe Biden has however made clear his belief that a “woman’s right to choose is fundamental”, adding the “basic fairness and the stability of our law demand that it not be overturned”.

The Democrat president also called for the election of “more pro-choice Senators and a pro-choice majority in the House” in the American mid-term elections in November, so they could pass  legislation that would ensure the right to abortion can be retained.

Lord Steel said the row in the US “reminds us how wrong it is to leave such matters to the courts”.

He added that he therefore welcomed Mr Biden’s decision to encourage Congress to legislate in this area.

Lord Steel noted that when abortion was legalised in the UK in 1967 and in the USA in 1973, at the time this could only happen through “some form of surgery”.

He added: “The currently available abortifacient pill in the early weeks of pregnancy makes the procedure more acceptable.”

Lord Steel quit the Liberal Democrats and announced his retirement from the House of Lords in 2020 after telling the Independent Inquiry into Child Sexual Abuse that during his time as Liberal leader he had failed to act on allegations against prominent colleague Cyril Smith.

