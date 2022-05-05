Mark Drakeford casts vote in local council elections

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Mark Drakeford casts vote in local council elections

By Press Association
May 5, 2022, 10:03 am
Wales’s First Minister Mark Drakeford and his wife Clare voted at St Catherine’s Hall in Pontcanna, Cardiff (Bronwen Weatherby/PA)
Mark Drakeford has cast his vote in the local council elections.

Wales’s First Minister entered St Catherine’s Hall in King’s Road, Pontcanna, Cardiff, at 9am on Thursday.

Pontcanna is an area within Mr Drakeford’s Cardiff West constituency.

The Welsh Labour leader attended the polling station wearing a grey suit and red tie and greeted voters with a wave. His wife Clare wore a red top and jacket.

All polling stations have now opened for the 2022 local elections, with council seats in Wales, Scotland, London and many parts of England up for grabs, and Northern Ireland electing its new Assembly.

Millions of voters are expected to cast ballots to select the local representatives they want to run services in their area.

In Wales all 22 councils are also holding elections.

Polls close at 10pm, and most counts in the country will take place on Friday, with the first batch of results likely to be announced in the early evening.

