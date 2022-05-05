UK and Japan agree defence deal as Johnson warns of ‘autocratic powers’ threat

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
UK and Japan agree defence deal as Johnson warns of ‘autocratic powers’ threat

By Press Association
May 5, 2022, 12:51 pm Updated: May 5, 2022, 3:53 pm
Prime Minister Boris Johnson welcomed his Japanese counterpart, Fumio Kishida, with a guard of honour in Horse Guards Parade (Dan Kitwood/PA)
Prime Minister Boris Johnson welcomed his Japanese counterpart, Fumio Kishida, with a guard of honour in Horse Guards Parade (Dan Kitwood/PA)

The UK and Japan have agreed a defence deal that will allow their national forces to “work more closely together”, according to Boris Johnson.

The Prime Minister, speaking in Downing Street alongside his Japanese counterpart, Fumio Kishida, said he is “so glad” the two nations have agreed a reciprocal access agreement (RAA) for armed services.

He said allies in Europe and east Asia have to be unified in the face of “autocratic, coercive powers”.

Mr Kishida’s first official visit to Britain at the invitation of the Government was marked with a guard of honour and an RAF flypast over Horse Guards Parade in central London.

Before holding talks in No 10 on Thursday, the two leaders stood on a dais as they witnessed a Voyager and two Typhoon fighter jets soar over St James’ Park and the parade ground.

Mr Kishida was then invited in Japanese by the captain of the Nijmegen Company, Grenadier Guards, to inspect the troops.

After the spectacle, Mr Johnson and Mr Kishida headed to Downing Street where the British leader announced that a military accord has been struck.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson (right) welcomes Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida at 10 Downing Street
Prime Minister Boris Johnson welcomed his Japanese counterpart, Fumio Kishida, at 10 Downing Street (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

The Prime Minister said the world has observed the “strong stance” the Japanese government has taken “against the Russian aggression in Ukraine”.

He added: “We in the UK recognise that our security in Europe is indivisible from the security, our collective security, in the Asia-Pacific, in the Indo-Pacific region.

“And there is direct read across from the actions of autocratic, coercive powers in Europe, to what may happen in east Asia.

“And that’s why we want to work more closely together.

“And today I’m so glad that we’ve agreed the reciprocal access agreement between our armed services.”

In an account of the meeting issued afterwards by Downing Street, a spokeswoman said the two G7 leaders agreed “democracies around the world needed to stand in unity against authoritarian regimes”.

An Airbus KC2 Voyager (A330-243MRTT) operated by the UK Government and two RAF Eurofighter Typhoons formed the flypast over Horse Guards Parade
An Airbus KC2 Voyager and two RAF Eurofighter Typhoons formed the flypast over Horse Guards Parade (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

No 10 said the “landmark” RAA will allow the two countries’ forces to deploy together for training, joint exercises and disaster relief.

Officials said the agreement will boost the UK’s commitment to the Indo-Pacific and further safeguard global peace and security, and build on the already close collaboration on defence and security technology between both nations.

Talks began on deepening the UK-Japan defence relationship in September, following on from the Government’s defence and foreign policy integrated review which last year announced a “tilt” towards the Indo-Pacific.

The Government describes Japan as its closest security partner in Asia.

Officials said Tokyo has just two other bilateral visiting forces agreements – one with the United States and the recently agreed RAA signed with Australia in January.

Meanwhile, Conservative former minister Greg Clark, MP for Tunbridge Wells, was announced as the UK’s new trade envoy to Japan.

Before the meeting, Mr Johnson said he planned to discuss with Mr Kishida the UK-Japan trade partnership, adding that trade relations are “already glorious and increasing” with “co-operation on science, on digital technology and many other things”.

No 10 confirmed the Prime Minister discussed working closely with Japan as the UK “progresses its accession to the CPTPP (Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership) trade bloc” after Brexit.

The Japanese prime minister, speaking with a translator, thanked Mr Johnson for the “warm welcome”, noting that he had made time despite local elections taking place in the UK.

He told the Prime Minister he had been looking forward to a “very fruitful discussion” on the London-Tokyo bilateral relationship, as well as on Ukraine and global affairs.

[[title]]

[[text]]

