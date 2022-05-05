Charles hosts lunch for British Overseas Territories speakers’ visit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Charles hosts lunch for British Overseas Territories speakers’ visit

By Press Association
May 5, 2022, 9:01 pm
The Prince of Wales met with a number of speakers from British Overseas Territories for a special lunch during the conference(Jake Sugden Photography/PA)
The Prince of Wales met with a number of speakers from British Overseas Territories for a special lunch during the conference(Jake Sugden Photography/PA)

The speaker of the House of Commons and his counterparts from the British Overseas Territories (OTs) have met with The Prince of Wales for a special lunch as part of a three-day conference.

Charles hosted Sir Lindsay Hoyle and speakers from Anguilla, Bermuda, Cayman Islands, Montserrat, Saint Helena, Turks and Caicos Islands, as well as a representative from Gibraltar, at his official residence, Clarence House, on Thursday.

The group spent time chatting with the prince and toured the gardens during the two-hour visit while in the UK for an inaugural speaker-led conference instigated by Sir Lindsay.

Neil Parish allegations
Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle set up the inaugural visit of the OTs’ speakers for the first-in person conference (Yui Mok/PA)

The speakers are meeting to discuss a range of topics, with a focus on how the OTs can get their voices heard in the UK Parliament.

While a Joint Ministerial Council exists to promote security and good governance, as well as the sustainable economic and social development of the OTs, some are enduring hardship.

Speaker Charliena White, of Montserrat, said she was hopeful the gathering would draw attention to the plight of her island after two-thirds of its land mass and the country’s parliament was destroyed by volcanic eruptions between 1995 and 1997.

She said: “Without a Parliament we are having to meet in a theatre, but the lighting is poor so often I have to use the flashlight on my phone to read documents.

“We don’t have security and we have anything from iguanas wandering in, to people also wanting to use the building, and even one person who came in upset and started shouting.”

Sir Lindsay said the visit to Clarence House had been a highlight of the conference, which he hopes will become an annual fixture for the OTs.

The speaker, who is MP for Chorley, aims to use his speakership to give voice to the 14 British Overseas Territories – located from the Pitcairn Islands in the Southern Pacific Ocean to the British Indian Ocean Territory almost 10,000 miles away.

He said: “We are ever so grateful to HRH The Prince of Wales for inviting us to lunch, as I know he is particularly keen to engage with the Overseas Territories and to make them feel welcome.

“From my perspective, the OTs have been overlooked for too long, yet many of the decisions we make here in the UK have a huge impact on their futures.

“They are important to me – they are part of our United Kingdom family – and I want to provide them with a platform on which to speak, to air their concerns, to share experiences and to enable us to learn from each other.

“After all, there is a Commonwealth Speakers’ Conference, a G7 Speakers’ Conference – so why not a British Overseas Territories Conference?’

The visit is the first in-person conference after a virtual meeting of the Commons and Overseas Territories Speakers’ Conference last year.

