News

Oxford University to fund graduate scholarships from Ukraine

By Press Association
May 6, 2022, 12:04 am
Up to 20 scholarships will be awarded for taught Master’s courses for graduates who are usually resident in Ukraine (William Conran/PA)
Oxford University has announced a new fully-funded graduate scholarship scheme for Ukrainian refugees.

The Graduate Scholarship Scheme for Ukraine Refugees will begin in the 2022-23 academic year, seeking to support highly-qualified graduates from Ukraine whose lives have been seriously disrupted by the ongoing conflict.

Up to 20 scholarships will be awarded for taught Master’s courses for graduates who are usually resident in Ukraine, with students receiving financial and welfare assistance from both the university and their college during their time in Oxford.

Co-funded by the university and participating colleges, course fees and graduate application fees will be waived, with all recipients given free accommodation and meals as well as a £7,500 grant to support their living and study costs.

Professor Louise Richardson, vice-chancellor of the University of Oxford, said the university had “been horrified by the suffering and destruction caused by the Russian invasion of Ukraine”.

“Our community is united in our desire to do something to help. These scholarships represent our effort to provide an opportunity to students and academics whose scholarship has been disrupted by the war. We look forward to welcoming colleagues from Ukraine into the University of Oxford.”

Baroness Jan Royall, principal of Somerville College and chair of Oxford University’s Conference of Colleges, said: “The war in Ukraine continues to cause immense suffering and long-term repercussions for those affected.

“It has been inspiring to see the speed and unanimity with which the colleges have rallied to support this important new programme. In time, there will be more for us to do in order to lessen the impact of this terrible war – but this scheme will give Ukrainian students a chance to rebuild their lives now, which is invaluable.”

The scholars will be recruited through a university campaign during May 2022, with large-scale advertising among Ukrainian universities, via social media and through informal networks, such as the communications channels of the university’s Ukrainian Society.

Students could also come to Oxford through the family reunification route or the UK Government’s Homes for Ukraine scheme.

