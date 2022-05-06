Brexit restrictions on British bands touring in EU to be eased

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Brexit restrictions on British bands touring in EU to be eased

By Press Association
May 6, 2022, 1:15 pm
Restrictions imposed on British musicians touring in the European Union since Brexit are to be eased (Ben Birchall/PA)
Restrictions imposed on British musicians touring in the European Union due to Brexit are to be eased.

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said he will make it easier for hauliers to move equipment between Britain and the bloc for music concerts, and sports and cultural events.

The Cabinet minister hit out at “EU bureaucracy” which has put the sector “at risk”.

A new dual registration system will apply to drivers with an established base in Britain and a country outside the UK, the Department for Transport (DfT) said.

Drivers will be able to transfer their vehicle between both operator licences without having their journeys limited or paying vehicle excise duty in Britain for up to six months per year.

The new system is expected to be introduced from late summer.

Mr Shapps said: “British talent has long been at the heart of global performing arts and our specialist haulage sector is critical to the success of their tours.

“It is unacceptable that, because of EU bureaucracy, the operations of our specialist haulage sector on which our artists rely have been put at risk, impacting the livelihoods of touring artists and sportspeople.

“Dual registration helps put this right and means that touring events can take place seamlessly across Great Britain, the EU and beyond, keeping our incredible cultural sector thriving for years to come.”

The UK’s live music sector has expressed long-running concern over the impact of the UK’s withdrawal from the EU on overseas tours.

Since Brexit, British specialist hauliers have been limited to visiting just three stops per tour in the EU.

The dual registration system will allow drivers to avoid this restriction.

Tarrant Anderson, director of transport firm Vans For Bands, said: “We are really pleased that DfT have engaged in detail with our sector on this critical issue and have come up with a solution to keep the live music touring industry moving.

“Without this initiative a large number of tours this year would simply have been unable to take place.”

Craig Stanley, touring group chairman of LIVE, a group representing the UK’s live music industry, said: “We are delighted that our close work with Government has paid off, and welcome this move which will allow European music tours to continue this summer.

“We now look forward to working with Government on options to permanently resolve this issue, such as the negotiation of an EU-wide cultural exemption.”

Dual registration will only apply to Britain as operator licensing is devolved in Northern Ireland.

