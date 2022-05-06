Lib Dems will seize ‘Blue Wall’ constituencies from Tories, says Sir Ed Davey

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Lib Dems will seize ‘Blue Wall’ constituencies from Tories, says Sir Ed Davey

By Press Association
May 6, 2022, 2:03 pm
(Aaron Chown/PA)
(Aaron Chown/PA)

The Lib Dems will seize “Blue Wall” constituencies from Tory MPs, Sir Ed Davey has said, as he declared the party was “winning across the country again”.

The Kingston and Surbiton MP hailed Lib Dem gains in council seats and claimed Conservatives were being dragged down by a “discredited” Prime Minister.

Speaking in front of party activists on Wimbledon Common, Sir Ed said: “We are going to have a Liberal Democrat MP for Wimbledon at the next election.

“And I think there are other places where we’re going to see Liberal Democrat success for the first time ever.

Sir Ed Davey with a local Liberal Democrat supporter on Wimbledon Common
Sir Ed Davey with a local Liberal Democrat supporter on Wimbledon Common (Aaron Chown/PA)

“I’m really excited about the South West of England and coming back there. I’m excited about all those seats across the Blue Wall which, frankly, we haven’t been players in for a long time.”

The Lib Dem leader launched an attack on Boris Johnson, criticising the Prime Minister for attending a Downing Street lockdown party and his response to the cost-of-living crisis.

He warned Conservative MPs that if Mr Johnson remained in place then “the Liberal Democrats are coming for you”.

Sir Ed continued: “The British people deserve far better than this discredited Prime Minister and this out-of-touch Conservative Government.

“Millions of pensioners and families deserve more support, not high taxes, unfair tax rises.

“They deserve an NHS where people aren’t having to wait for hours for an ambulance, and wait for days for a GP appointment.

“They deserve a Prime Minister who won’t take them for granted, a Prime Minister who doesn’t lie, who doesn’t break the law.”

Asked if the Lib Dems had been forgiven for their role in the coalition government of David Cameron and Nick Clegg, Sir Ed – who served as energy minister under the administration – called the local elections a “turning point”.

(PA Graphics)

He continued: “People across our country have spoken in huge numbers. This is a historic moment for the Liberal Democrats. We are winning across the country again.”

He said the “tectonic plates of British politics are shifting”, pointing to the Lib Dems seizing Hull City Council from Labour.

As recently as Thursday morning, he had sounded sceptical about the chances of taking control and admitted it was a “problem” for his party.

Sir Ed also noted that the Lib Dems had become the largest party in west Oxfordshire, which he referred to as “Cameron’s back yard”.

