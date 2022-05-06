Tory losses in Wales as Labour regain ground

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

Tory losses in Wales as Labour regain ground

By Press Association
May 6, 2022, 4:42 pm Updated: May 6, 2022, 5:51 pm
The count of votes for the Welsh Parliamentary Elections at the Cardiff House of Sport, Cardiff (Ben Birchall/PA)
The count of votes for the Welsh Parliamentary Elections at the Cardiff House of Sport, Cardiff (Ben Birchall/PA)

The Conservatives are facing huge losses in Wales as the results from the local council elections continue to roll in.

In Monmouthshire, the only council the party controls, they are expected to concede seats to Labour, potentially losing their majority.

And the party is facing pressure in Denbighshire, which has seen a big swing to Labour and independent candidates, and Vale of Glamorgan, another Tory stronghold.

POLITICS Elections
(PA Graphics)

All four sitting Conservative councillors in Torfaen have also been ousted.

Meanwhile, Labour wrestled back control of Blaenau Gwent from the independents, also retaining Caerphilly and Newport, although Caerphilly council leader, Labour’s Philippa Marsden, lost her seat by a large margin.

Wales elections
Wales’s First Minister Mark Drakeford and his wife Clare after voting at St Catherine’s Hall, Pontcanna, Cardiff (Bronwen Weatherby/PA)

Three other council leaders have lost their seats – independents Merthyr Tydfil leader Kevin O’Neill and Blaenau Gwent leader Nigel Daniels, and Carmarthenshire Council’s Plaid Cymru leader Emlyn Dole.

Labour are looking to maintain their majorities in Swansea, Cardiff and other key seats and appear positive about their chances across the country.

Plaid Cymru, Wales’ nationalist party, has held on to Gwynedd, and Wrexham has remained under no overall control.

All 22 councils in Wales are up for election this year.

Boundary changes mean there are now 1,160 seats up for grabs.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from the Press and Journal Politics team

More from the Press and Journal