Sadiq Khan travels to US to ‘bang the drum’ for London

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business UK and abroad

Sadiq Khan travels to US to ‘bang the drum’ for London

By Press Association
May 8, 2022, 10:01 am Updated: May 8, 2022, 10:23 am
Mayor of London Sadiq Khan with Labour supporters outside Westminster Town Hall after Labour’s wins in Westminster, Barnet and Wandsworth in the local government elections. Picture date: Friday May 6, 2022.
Mayor of London Sadiq Khan with Labour supporters outside Westminster Town Hall after Labour’s wins in Westminster, Barnet and Wandsworth in the local government elections. Picture date: Friday May 6, 2022.

Sadiq Khan will travel to the US this weekend to “bang the drum” for London’s tourism and tech industries.

The mayor of London will fly to New York, before making his way to San Francisco, Silicon Valley and Los Angeles in a bid to boost London’s tourism industry.

Mr Khan told the PA news agency that he also hopes to use the trip to attract investment to the capital.

He will also discuss pandemic recovery with senior politicians.

London was hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic, losing £7.4 billion of international tourist spend in 2020 alone.

Mr Khan will launch his new £10 million tourism campaign in New York, alongside mayor Eric Adams.

Sadiq Khan visit to North America – Day Four
Mayor of London Sadiq Khan on a previous visit to New York (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

He will then meet representatives from Google and LinkedIn in San Francisco, before travelling to Los Angeles to promote London’s film industry.

Sadiq Khan told PA that London has had a “horrible” two years.

“What’s really important is that we encourage international tourists back to our city. We will encourage tourists, we will encourage business, we will encourage investment”, he said.

“We are the greatest city in the world, but we have had a horrible two years.

“The lack of tourists in 2020 meant we lost about £7 billion.

“We want them back, we need them back.”

He added that he intended to use the trip to “bang the drum for London”.

“We’re doing four regions in four days, New York, Silicon Valley, San Francisco, Los Angeles,” he said.

“It’s really important that I bang the drum for London, that’s what I intend to do.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from the Press and Journal Politics team

More from the Press and Journal