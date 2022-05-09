Lib Dems rule out arrangement with SNP on running Edinburgh Council

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Lib Dems rule out arrangement with SNP on running Edinburgh Council

By Press Association
May 9, 2022, 10:45 am Updated: May 9, 2022, 4:39 pm
The Lib Dems have ruled out a coalition with the SNP in running Edinburgh Council (Jane Barlow/PA)
The Scottish Lib Dems have ruled out arrangements with the SNP over the running of Edinburgh Council.

Alex Cole-Hamilton’s party saw gains across the city in Friday’s local election results, doubling its number of councillors from six to 12.

But the new councillors rejected the idea of working in a coalition with the SNP on Monday.

Edinburgh group leader for the Lib Dems, councillor Robert Aldridge, said his party had heard of voters who were “fed up with the SNP’s arrogance”, adding that it was a “chance for real change”.

Mr Aldridge said: “People across Edinburgh turned to us because they wanted a new and different approach. We heard time and time again on the doorsteps how voters were fed up with the SNP’s arrogance, its centralised approach, and its inability to get basic council services right. The election offered the chance for real change.

“During our discussions over the weekend, it became clear that SNP councillors have learned nothing from the difficulties of the last council term and plan to simply continue with their previous approach.

“Liberal Democrats believe the people of Edinburgh deserve better than this. It is why our group has agreed we will not enter into any agreement with the SNP on Edinburgh Council.

Alex Cole-Hamilton
Leader of the Scottish Liberal Democrats Alex Cole-Hamilton has backed the move (Fraser Bremner/Daily Mail/PA)

“We remain open to continue our discussions with other parties. We want to work constructively in the interest of the city we serve and explore options on how the council can change for the better”.

The party’s leader, Mr Cole-Hamilton, added: “I’m fully supportive of our councillors taking these decisions. The arrogant and hubristic SNP are still refusing to admit that Edinburgh needs to change course.

“Scottish Liberal Democrat councillors will hold them to account, standing up for the public and bringing new hope to the communities which elected them.”

An SNP spokesperson said: “The SNP is willing to work with any party that will work to tackle the cost-of-living crisis and improve communities across Scotland.

“However, under no circumstances will the SNP work with the Tories as we have already seen what damage they can do to communities.”

