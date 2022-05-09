NHS 24 marks 20-year anniversary as it opens new centre

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
NHS 24 marks 20-year anniversary as it opens new centre

By Press Association
May 9, 2022, 12:09 pm
Nicola Sturgeon formally opened the new NHS 24 building (Andrew Milligan/PA)

NHS 24 is marking its 20-year anniversary this week, as the service opens a new centre in Glasgow.

Nicola Sturgeon formally opened the building in Hillington on Monday morning.

Originally set up as a pilot project to support patients in Grampian, the telephone service quickly expanded and by 2004 was available for the whole of Scotland.

NHS 24 now provides a range of services in addition to the core telephone triage line – which was changed to 111 in 2014.

Nicola Sturgeon said the service was ‘indispensable’ (Andrew Milligan/PA)

It received its first call at 2.10pm on May 8 2002, at the Riverside contact centre in Aberdeen

On March 26 this year, NHS 24 received its 27 millionth call.

The First Minister said: “NHS 24 has been a critical part of our NHS in Scotland for many years and it is fantastic to see the way the service continues to develop and adapt to the changing needs of the population.

“From the expanded 111 service available 24 hours a day seven days a week, to a key role in responding to the outbreak of Covid-19 and now dedicated mental health support through the NHS 24 Mental Health Hub and Breathing Space, it has become an indispensable part of our health service.”

NHS 24 chief executive, Jim Miller, said: “As we slowly emerge from the Covid-19 pandemic, NHS 24 is taking the opportunity to look at its services, technology and workforce to ensure we continue to meet the needs of people across Scotland.

“The progress we have made in the past two decades is really impressive and we are determined to continue to work collaboratively with colleagues across the health and social care system to make sure people get the right care in the right place.”

