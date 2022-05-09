New chairman and deputy leader selected for Scottish Tories

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

New chairman and deputy leader selected for Scottish Tories

By Press Association
May 9, 2022, 5:01 pm
Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross. seen here with former leader Ruth Davidson, praised the two MSPs who have taken up the positions (Jane Barlow/PA)
The Scottish Tories have chosen a new chairman and deputy leader for the party.

Craig Hoy has been appointed the role of party chairman, while Meghan Gallacher has been named as deputy leader.

The changes come after what has been described by the party’s chief as a “very disappointing” local government election for the Scottish Conservatives, having won 214 seats across Scotland.

Leader Douglas Ross has vowed to work hard in order to win back trust from voters who he said had opted to stay at home during the voting period on Thursday.

Mr Ross said: “As we turn to the challenges ahead, I am delighted to appoint Craig Hoy MSP to the role of party chairman and Meghan Gallacher MSP to the deputy leader post.

“In a short space of time, Craig has proven to be incredibly hard working. He will bring an unmatched drive and energy to the role.

“Meghan has a bright future in our party. She is an outstanding local representative for her constituents and I am sure she will prove to be just as effective in this new position.”

