New chairman and deputy leader selected for Scottish Tories

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The Scottish Tories have chosen a new chairman and deputy leader for the party.

Craig Hoy has been appointed the role of party chairman, while Meghan Gallacher has been named as deputy leader.

The changes come after what has been described by the party’s chief as a “very disappointing” local government election for the Scottish Conservatives, having won 214 seats across Scotland.

Leader Douglas Ross has vowed to work hard in order to win back trust from voters who he said had opted to stay at home during the voting period on Thursday.

Mr Ross said: “As we turn to the challenges ahead, I am delighted to appoint Craig Hoy MSP to the role of party chairman and Meghan Gallacher MSP to the deputy leader post.

“In a short space of time, Craig has proven to be incredibly hard working. He will bring an unmatched drive and energy to the role.

“Meghan has a bright future in our party. She is an outstanding local representative for her constituents and I am sure she will prove to be just as effective in this new position.”