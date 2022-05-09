Sadiq Khan meets Hillary Clinton and New York Mayor during US trip

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

Sadiq Khan meets Hillary Clinton and New York Mayor during US trip

By Press Association
May 9, 2022, 10:47 pm
(Stefan Rousseau/PA)
(Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Sadiq Khan has met with Hillary Clinton in New York on his tour to boost London’s tourism and tech industries.

The Mayor of London attended a meeting with the former US presidential hopeful at the Clinton Foundation offices in Manhattan on Monday to discuss issues facing the capital as well as recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.

He has also taken in the views of the city while walking its streets as well as meeting its mayor Eric Adams, who dubbed him “the rock star of mayors”.

Sadiq Khan visit to US
(Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Mr Khan could be seen laughing and joking while engaging in small talk with Ms Clinton after their meeting together had ended.

He said on Twitter: “Such a pleasure to meet Secretary @HillaryClinton in New York today to discuss a range of pressing issues facing London and the US including our recovery from Covid.”

It came after an eventful beginning to the trip, in which he met Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred, as well attending the launch of an international tourism campaign – Let’s Do London – in Times Square.

He also tweeted he had caught up with his “good friend” Michael Bloomberg, who was in charge of the city from 2002 to 2013 – as well being a candidate for the 2020 Democratic nomination for US president.

Sadiq Khan visit to US
Mr Khan met with the Mayor of New York City Eric Adams (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Mr Khan has said he hopes to use the trip, which will also include visits to California, to attract investment to London.

He will also discuss pandemic recovery with senior politicians.

London was hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic, losing £7.4 billion of international tourist spend in 2020 alone.

During the trip, he will meet representatives from Google and LinkedIn in San Francisco, before travelling to Los Angeles to promote London’s film industry.

Mr Khan has told PA he intends to use the trip to “bang the drum for London”.

Sadiq Khan visit to US
The London Mayor hopes to ‘bang the drum’ for the capital (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

“We’re doing four regions in four days, New York, Silicon Valley, San Francisco, Los Angeles,” he said.

“It’s really important that I bang the drum for London, that’s what I intend to do.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from the Press and Journal Politics team

More from the Press and Journal