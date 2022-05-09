Tories to demand change to ‘soft-touch’ justice approach

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Tories to demand change to ‘soft-touch’ justice approach

By Press Association
May 10, 2022, 12:03 am
The Scottish Tories are calling for a tougher approach to justice in Scotland (Niall Carson/PA)
The Scottish Government is to be urged to change its “soft-touch” approach to justice in a debate led by the Scottish Tories.

The party will lead the discussion on Wednesday, in which it will call on the Government to adapt its strategy and “put the victims of crime first” by backing its proposed Victims Bill.

The Tories say the Scottish Government has “underfunded” Police Scotland with a real-terms capital funding cut in the latest budget, and suggested criminals are being “kept out of prison” through automatic releases.

The party said the Government is set to “water down justice” through plans for reform including the release of prisoners who have served one third of their sentence.

Hate Crime and Public Order Bill
Scottish Tory MSP Jamie Greene suggested criminals are ‘wrapped in cotton wool’ (Fraser Bremner/Daily Mail/PA)

Scottish Conservative justice spokesman, Jamie Greene, said: “The SNP Government has spent the last 15 years eroding our justice system with its soft-touch policies – and now, more than ever, people are feeling the consequences.

“Violent crime in Scotland has reached its highest level in a decade, the human cost of which is being felt by thousands of victims who have been let down by SNP broken promises.

“Instead of standing up for the victims of crime, the SNP Government would rather ensure that criminals are either kept out of prison completely or automatically released having served just a fraction of their sentence.

“While criminals are wrapped in cotton wool, victims are having to wait years for justice as they are passed through Scotland’s shamefully backlogged court system.

“Victims should never be treated like an afterthought in our justice system but that’s the reality under the SNP. The Scottish Conservatives would ensure that criminals are always properly punished, as well as putting victims’ needs first with our Victims Bill.”

