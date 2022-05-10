Charles first witnessed pomp of State Opening of Parliament as a toddler

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Charles first witnessed pomp of State Opening of Parliament as a toddler

By Press Association
May 10, 2022, 10:45 am
Prince Charles waves to the crowd from the wall of Clarence House before the State Opening of Parliament in 1952 (PA)
Prince Charles waves to the crowd from the wall of Clarence House before the State Opening of Parliament in 1952 (PA)

As a chubby-cheeked toddler, Prince Charles stood on a wall at Clarence House, blowing kisses to his mother and grandparents as he watched the carriages in procession for the State Opening of Parliament.

It was 1950 and George VI was still on the throne.

Now, 72 years on, the Prince of Wales, the longest serving heir to the throne, is taking on his mother’s role to open Parliament and deliver the Queen’s Speech – a symbolic moment for the future king.

State Opening of Parliament – Prince Charles – Clarence House
Prince Charles on the wall of Clarence House as Princess Elizabeth and the Duke of Edinburgh pass in the Irish State Coach (PA)

Then, young Charles was just two weeks away from his second birthday.

He was dressed in a smart double-breasted coat and woolly tights, as his nanny, Helen Lightbody, held on to his legs to prevent a royal disaster.

The prince waved to the crowds who gathered to witness the pomp and ceremony of the grand occasion.

State Opening of Parliament – Prince Charles – Clarence House
The young Prince Charles with his nanny at Clarence House during the State Opening of Parliament in 1948 (PA)

By 1952, his mother was on the throne.

Charles, now the heir apparent, was almost four at the time of the Queen’s first State Opening of Parliament.

In a tender moment, the Queen, in her glittering diadem, had a private word with her eldest son, learning over to speak to him as he gazed up at her, on the steps of the Buckingham Palace quadrangle.

Politics – State Opening of Parliament – London
The Queen bends for a private word with Prince Charles in 1952 (PA)

They were waiting for a march past of the Guards on the day of the opening of the first parliamentary session of Elizabeth II’s reign.

The same year, Charles and his sister, Princess Anne, were spotted at the windows of the Palace with other children, watching the royal procession.

Politics – State Opening of Parliament – London
Prince Charles and Princess Anne share a window (far right) after the Queen’s first State Opening of Parliament in 1952 (PA)

In 1967, just before his 19th birthday, Charles took part in the pomp and ceremony of the State Opening procession for the first time.

Along with Anne, the prince travelled in the carriage with the Queen.

Politics – State Opening of Parliament
The Prince of Wales, the Queen, the Duke of Edinburgh and Princess Anne in 1967 (PA)

In the House of Lords, he sat solemnly, dressed in a morning coat, at the side of the Queen on one of Chairs of State.

Charles has been present many times since, taking his new bride, the Princess of Wales, for the first time in 1981, with Diana only attending four times in total.

Royalty – The State Opening of Parliament – Prince and Princess of Wales – London
The Prince and Princess of Wales attend the State Opening of Parliament in 1991 (Tony Harris/PA)

In 2013, the Duchess of Cornwall made her first debut appearance – eight years after she married Charles.

It was the first time the prince had attended since 1996 after the breakdown of his first marriage.

State opening of Parliament 2013
The Queen accompanied by the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall in 2013 (Geoff Pugh/Telegraph/PA)

Camilla’s presence was seen as sending a clear message about the prominent role she would occupy in the future of the monarchy, while Charles’s return was seen as a repositioning of the prince as a king in waiting.

This year, the Queen used her Platinum Jubilee message to endorse Camilla to be one day be known as Queen Consort.

