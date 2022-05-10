Cash awarded to help transform 10 derelict sites in Scotland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Cash awarded to help transform 10 derelict sites in Scotland

By Press Association
May 10, 2022, 12:01 pm
Ten projects aiming to transform derelict sites are being awarded more than £5 million (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Ten projects that aim to transform derelict and vacant sites are to share more than £5 million.

Schemes that will benefit from the public cash include an initiative that aims to build 133 net-zero, affordable homes in part of Edinburgh, along with a project to decontaminate former industrial land for social housing and outdoor activities near the Forth and Clyde Canal in Twechar, East Dunbartonshire.

Funding has also been given to help with plans to install heat pump technology to cut carbon emissions at commercial developments on vacant land in a business park in South Lanarkshire.

And derelict land in the east of Greenock is to be used to create a street growing project, giving people the chance to grow some of their own food.

The Scottish Government announced cash for the initiatives was being made available from the £50 million Vacant and Derelict Land  Investment Programme at the same time as it urged projects looking for money next year to bid to funds.

Community wealth minister, Tom Arthur, said: “Derelict sites are often found in more disadvantaged areas and can hold back development of communities.

“This programme is delivering community regeneration and tackling climate change, in line with our national strategy to transform the economy and deliver sustainable and inclusive growth and a fairer society.

“At the same time as announcing these grants, we are opening the programme to projects seeking funding in 2023-24 and I look forward to building on the momentum generated by today’s investments.”

