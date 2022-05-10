Place cap on use of incineration in waste disposal, expert says

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Place cap on use of incineration in waste disposal, expert says

By Press Association
May 10, 2022, 12:15 pm
The new report suggests a cap on the use of incineration to destroy waste (Chris Ison/PA)
A cap should be placed on the use of incineration as a method of waste disposal in Scotland, a report has said.

The independent review, authored by waste sector expert Dr Colin Church, examined the role of incineration in the waste hierarchy – with a focus on aligning capacity with the country’s waste reduction targets.

Twelve policy recommendations have been put forward to the Scottish Government, local authorities and the wider waste industry.

These include the suggestion that no further planning permission should be granted to incineration infrastructure, unless it is balanced by an “equal or greater closure of capacity”.

An “indicative cap” which declines over time for the amount of residual waste treatment has also been put forward, as well as an aim of strengthening engagement with communities before, during and after development.

A response from the Scottish Government will be set out in June.

Dr Church said: “The evidence I received shows that, whilst well-regulated incineration does have a role to play in managing unavoidable residual waste in Scotland, the capacity currently being proposed is likely to be more than needed, so a lot of it should not be built.

“For the proportion that is developed, the level and quality of engagement with local communities needs to be excellent, which unfortunately has not always been the case to date. There is also more that must be done to reduce the climate impacts of waste incineration, and I look forward to revisiting my provisional recommendations in this area in due course.”

Lorna Slater
Circular economy minister Lorna Slater welcomed the report (Jane Barlow/PA)

Circular economy minister, Lorna Slater, said the review will play a “pivotal role” in shaping the country’s policy on waste in the future.

Ms Slater added: “We want to create a circular economy, where materials stay in use for as long as possible, and nothing is wasted.

“Only by increasing reuse and recycling can Scotland meet its net-zero targets, and we will be publishing ambitious proposals to achieve this soon.

“It is clear from the review that although incineration has a role to play in managing Scotland’s unavoidable, unrecyclable residual waste in a safe way, that role is inevitably limited.”

Environment spokesperson for the Scottish Greens, Mark Ruskell, said: “I am pleased that the independent review recognises the need for a cap on Scotland’s incineration capacity and recommends that no further planning permission should be granted for new incinerators.

“With a planning moratorium on new incinerators introduced last year, this report should send a further signal to industry that a climate friendly future cannot be based on burning ever larger quantities of rubbish.”

