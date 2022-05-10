Media Bill to give Channel 4 ‘tools it needs to succeed in the future’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Media Bill to give Channel 4 ‘tools it needs to succeed in the future’

By Press Association
May 10, 2022, 12:36 pm
The Media Bill, announced in the Queen’s Speech, contains the contentious privatisation of Channel 4 (Lewis Whyld/PA)
The Media Bill, announced in the Queen’s Speech, contains the contentious privatisation of Channel 4 (Lewis Whyld/PA)

Boris Johnson has cemented the Government’s intention to privatise Channel 4, saying the sale will “unleash the potential of the UK’s creative sector”.

The comments formed part of the Prime Minister’s introduction to the Queen’s Speech, which was read by the Prince of Wales at the State Opening of Parliament in the first ceremony not attended by the monarch in nearly 60 years.

Among the 38 Bills in the Government’s new legislative programme is the Media Bill, which pledges to “reform decades-old laws” to “offer a boost to public service broadcasters” and also contains the contentious privatisation of Channel 4.

Channel 4 has been publicly owned since its creation in 1982 by the Conservative government of Margaret Thatcher, and is entirely funded by advertising.

The Government said the Media Bill will enable a change of ownership to give the broadcaster “the tools it needs to succeed in the future as a public service broadcaster while protecting its distinctiveness”.

The main elements section of the Bill mentions allowing the broadcaster to switch from a “statutory corporation to a new corporate structure that could be sold” and “other changes concerning Channel 4’s obligations and remit to ensure the sustainability of the broadcaster”.

Cabinet Meeting
Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries (Yui Mok/PA)

Further benefits of the Media Bill, the Government says, will be ensuring due prominence for content from public service broadcasters, so that it is always “carried and easy to find for UK audiences on connected devices and major online platforms” and also on other devices like smart TVs, set-top boxes and streaming sticks.

The Bill also cements the recently announced plans for Ofcom to regulate streaming platforms to “protect audiences” from “harmful material”, as stated in last month’s White Paper.

Under the legislation, as previously announced, the media regulator will have powers to draft and enforce a new video-on-demand code, aimed at setting standards for “larger TV-like services” such as Netflix, ITV Hub and Now TV to level the rules with traditional broadcasters.

The maximum fine for a breach of the code will be £250,000 or an amount up to 5% of the company’s revenue – whichever is higher.

Ofcom will also be given a “strengthened duty” to assess protection such as age ratings and viewer guidance, with powers to force change under the new proposal.

The Bill also mentions repealing Section 40 of the Crime and Courts Act 2013, a provision which, if commenced, allows courts to make media organisations not signed up to a recognised regulator pay all costs in defamation, privacy, malicious falsehood and harassment claims, even if they win.

The powers under Section 40 are enforceable only if there is a recognised regulator.

The Press Recognition Panel (PRP), an independent body established under the Royal Charter to recognise press regulators, recognises only one body currently – Impress, which oversees 116 publishers, its website says.

An additional body in the UK is the Independent Press Standards Organisation (Ipso), a voluntary press-funded body not backed by the Government.

Ipso was launched in 2014 in the wake of the Leveson Inquiry, which concluded that the Press Complaints Commission (PCC) was not working.

