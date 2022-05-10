Data Reform Bill plans to cut EU data law red tape

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Data Reform Bill plans to cut EU data law red tape

By Press Association
May 10, 2022, 12:45 pm
The Government said the Bill would look to streamline data protection laws and cut red tape (PA)
A Data Reform Bill to enable the UK to reform its data protection regime and deviate from EU rules has been announced.

The Government said it wants to use Brexit as an opportunity to replace “highly complex” data protection laws inherited from the European Union.

The Bill, included in the Queen’s Speech, would be used to reform the existing General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) and Data Protection Act, which the Government describes as complex and says currently encourages “excessive paperwork”.

The Government said the Bill would look to streamline data protection laws and cut red tape, reducing the burden on businesses by creating a more flexible, outcomes-focused approach “rather than box-ticking exercises” while also introducing clearer rules around personal data use.

Full details of the proposals have not yet been published, but it has been reported that as part of the reforms the web cookie consent banners that appear when visiting a website could be scrapped.

The Government said the changes would help increase the competitiveness of UK businesses and boost the economy.

The proposals also include plans to modernise the Information Commissioner’s Office, the UK’s data watchdog, to make sure it has the capabilities and powers to take stronger action against organisations that breach data rules.

Rafi Azim-Khan, head of data privacy at law firm Pillsbury, said the Government’s plans for data reform were not surprising, but warned against a large departure from EU law, which could risk the UK’s data adequacy ruling from the EU, which recognises the UK’s data protection standards post-Brexit and allows the continued flow of data between the two.

“There has been quite a lot of talk of the UK reforming its data laws, so this isn’t a bolt from the blue by any means,” he said.

“I think there will still be quite a bit of nervousness from businesses in the weeks ahead though.

“Any significant departure from the GDPR would not only mean renewed compliance efforts, but also potentially risk the UK’s EU data adequacy ruling.

“I’d imagine we’d see more of a pruning than root and branch reform, but hopefully we’re not left waiting too long to find out.”

