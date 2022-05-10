More powers for tech regulator to boost competition proposed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
More powers for tech regulator to boost competition proposed

By Press Association
May 10, 2022, 1:44 pm
Plans to empower a new competition regulator with the ability to stop tech giants abusing their dominant position have been included in the Queen’s Speech.

The Government’s draft Digital Markets, Competition and Consumer Bill would boost the Digital Markets Unit (DMU), giving it broader powers to enforce pro-competition rules on larger social media platforms and search engines such as Facebook and Google.

The DMU launched last April within the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) and under the plans would be given statutory powers.

Under the proposed legislation, the DMU would have the power to enforce new tailored codes of conduct for firms dominating digital markets, outlining how they should treat their users and other companies fairly, with tough sanctions including large fines for those who breach the rules.

According to a Government briefing document on the Draft Bill, the DMU would also be given powers to “proactively address the root causes of competition issues in digital markets”.

This could include imposing interventions to inject competition into the market, including obligations on tech firms to report new mergers and give consumers more choice and control over their data.

Elsewhere, the Bill also proposes boosting the powers of the CMA, giving the regulator the ability to decide for itself when consumer law has been broken and issuing fines for those breaches.

In addition, the Government said the Bill would update consumer law to clamp down on fake reviews, strengthen consumer rights and better protect the public from scams.

In response, Rocio Concha, director of policy and advocacy at consumer champion Which?, said the substance of the draft was promising, but a full Bill must be brought forward “urgently”.

“The Government’s own research estimates that consumer detriment costs £54 billion a year, so it’s good to see that the Government is moving forward with plans to hand the CMA stronger powers to clamp down on firms that behave poorly,” she said.

“The ability to impose significant fines on firms that break the rules should act as a deterrent for breaches of consumer law and prevent consumer rip-offs. In digital markets, it is vital that the Digital Markets Unit is given the appropriate powers to tackle the dominance of a handful of tech giants.

“However, it is disappointing that this Bill is only in draft form. The Government must urgently prioritise the progress of this draft Bill so as to bring forward a full Bill to enact these vital changes as soon as possible.”

