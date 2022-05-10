Covid restrictions blamed as number of new homes in Scotland drops by a third

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

Covid restrictions blamed as number of new homes in Scotland drops by a third

By Press Association
May 10, 2022, 1:45 pm
The number of new homes built in Scotland was down by 33% in 2020-21 (Gareth Fuller/PA Wire)
The number of new homes built in Scotland was down by 33% in 2020-21 (Gareth Fuller/PA Wire)

The number of houses built in Scotland fell by a third in one year, to the lowest total for eight years – with restrictions imposed in the wake of the Covid pandemic blamed for the drop.

There were a total of 15,360 homes either built, refurbished or converted in 2020-21 – with this down by 33% from 23,047 in 2019-20.

It was the first time since 2012-13 that the number of new homes built has fallen – with the overall total number of homes completed also the lowest since that year.

The fall reflects the “impact of Covid-19 restrictions on housebuilding”, a Scottish Government report said.

  • 27,594 houses were built, refurbished or converted in 2007-08
  • 23,047 houses were built, refurbished or converted in 2019-20
  • 15,360 houses were built, refurbished or converted in 2020-21

It added: “Before the pandemic, new housing supply had reached its highest point since the financial crisis in 2008, with 23,047 new homes built, refurbished, or converted in 2019-20.

“This was, however, 16% below the 27,594 new supply in 2007-08.”

While the number of council and housing association homes increased, these rose by 0.5% compared to the 8% rise in the number of people on the waiting lists.

As of March 31 2021, there were a total of 318,369 local authority homes across Scotland – an increase of 1,461 (0.5%) on the  previous year and the third year in a row this total had grown.

The number of housing association properties increased by 1,539 (0.5%) to stand at 292,951 by the end of March last year.

Taken together, this means Scotland had a combined social housing stock of 611,320 properties at the March 2021, up from 608,320 the previous year.

However, the figures also showed that as of March 31 2021 there had been 178,260 applications for housing to local authority or common housing register housing lists, an increase of 8% from 2020.

Meanwhile, the figures also showed that just 32 council tenancies were terminated over the course of 2020-21 – either due to someone being evicted or the property being abandoned.

This total was down from 1,151 terminations in 2019-20, with restrictions on evictions introduced in the wake of the Covid pandemic the reason for the fall.

Scottish Liberal Democrat housing spokesman, Paul McGarry, said: “This 8% increase in the length of housing waiting lists will cause many to wonder if this door will ever open for them.

“People are waiting year after year for the opportunity to move. Meantime, many are left to deal with problems like overcrowding and homes that are getting harder and harder to heat.”

He called for targets to be increased “in order to build thousands more homes for social rent”.

Mr McGarry said: “It’s time the Scottish Government got to grips with what really matters and did more to help the thousands left languishing on waiting lists for a secure and suitable place to call home.”

A Scottish Government spokesperson said that a total of  108,106 affordable homes had been built since 2007.

The spokesperson said: “Ensuring everyone has access to a safe, warm and affordable place to call home is at the heart of our ambition for a fairer Scotland.

“We continue to work closely with the construction sector, through the Construction Leadership Forum, to assess shortages of both materials and labour-facing parts of the construction sector and continue to be advised of developments in this regard, as well as any impact being seen on the Affordable Housing Supply Programme.

“We are concerned that the number of people on the housing list has risen. Key to helping address this is the Scottish Government’s commitment to delivering 110,000 affordable homes by 2032, of which at least 70% will be available for social rent and 10% will be in our remote, rural and island communities.

“The Scottish Government continues to collaborate with a wide range of housing partners to ensure the delivery of more high quality homes to meet the need of communities across Scotland.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from the Press and Journal Politics team

More from the Press and Journal