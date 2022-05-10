Ministers have ‘buried their heads in the sand’ over the cost-of-living crisis

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Ministers have ‘buried their heads in the sand’ over the cost-of-living crisis

By Press Association
May 10, 2022, 2:36 pm Updated: May 10, 2022, 3:51 pm
Groups have criticised the Government for failing to deal with the “emergency” facing struggling families as they battle cost-of-living pressures (PA)
The Government has been criticised for failing to deal with the “emergency” facing struggling families as they battle cost-of-living pressures.

The Queen’s Speech set out plans to boost the economy, but amid the 38 Bills put forward there was no immediate extra help for households amid spiralling costs, soaring inflation and wages that are falling behind.

Instead, the Government highlighted an already announced £22 billion package to help with energy bills, tax cuts and other measures and hinted at further support in future.

Groups accused ministers of having “buried their heads in the sand” and urged the Government to commit to increasing benefits in line with inflation.

Dan Paskins, director of UK impact at Save the Children, said: “The cost-of-living crisis is an emergency the UK Government should be dealing with right now.

“The Queen’s Speech was a major opportunity to support those most affected by rising costs and the Government didn’t take it.

“Families we work with are skipping meals, rationing their power and taking on unsustainable levels of debt.

“But again, instead of taking serious action, ministers have buried their heads in the sand.”

Alison Garnham, chief executive of the Child Poverty Action Group, said the speech provided “no direct help with spiralling costs” and is a “far cry” from what struggling families need.

She added: “Government offered no short-term comfort for parents struggling to feed their kids in the face of rocketing prices, and no long-term vision for ending child poverty.”

The Salvation Army said it is “deeply concerned” as the announcements will “do little” to help the poorest households.

Lieutenant-Colonel Dean Pallant said the cost-of-living crisis is pushing people into a “poverty spiral”, with staff seeing a man faint from hunger while queuing for a food parcel.

Officers on the ground have given a bed to a pregnant woman forced to sleep on the floor, and helped a woman who was giving her child water instead of milk.

He said: “These aren’t stories from Dickensian times when The Salvation Army was founded; these are recent examples of how we have stepped in to help people who can no longer afford the essentials of life.”

The group is calling for the Government to ensure people do not fall into debt while waiting for their first Universal Credit payment, for a cross Government task force to tackle the reasons why people are not earning, and to expand free childcare provision.

A spokesman for London mayor Sadiq Khan said the speech “does not go anywhere near far enough to address the cost-of-living crisis facing millions of Londoners and families across the country”.

He added: “In the face of a mounting cost-of-living crisis, giving the mayor powers to curb spiralling rents would have a big impact and help build a better and fairer London for everyone.”

Groups also criticised the Government for the absence of a promised employment Bill.

Sam Nadel, Oxfam’s head of government relations, said the decision to deprioritise the legislation “is frankly a dereliction of duty”.

He said: “With millions of households across the country being squeezed by the cost-of-living crisis, employment policies that boost the incomes of the lowest paid are more important than ever.”

Save the Children’s Mr Paskins said it is “extremely disappointing” as a Bill “could give parents on low incomes the security and decent conditions that everyone needs at work”.

