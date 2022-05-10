College students facing ‘perfect storm’, says NUS Scotland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
College students facing ‘perfect storm’, says NUS Scotland

By Press Association
May 10, 2022, 3:55 pm
The NUS Scotland president says students in Scotland are facing a ‘perfect storm’ (Chris Ison/PA)
The NUS Scotland president says students in Scotland are facing a 'perfect storm' (Chris Ison/PA)

College students in Scotland are facing a “perfect storm” amid government cuts, industrial action and the cost-of-living crisis, it has been warned.

President of NUS Scotland, Matt Crilly, has written to the Scottish Government to call for “investment to ensure that students, staff or our colleges do not bear the brunt of the cost-of-living crisis we face”.

It comes as industrial action between members of the EIS-FELA (EIS Further Education Lecturers Association) and college employers enters its fourth week, with other unions considering taking action on fair pay.

Research carried out back in November 2021 – before the cost-of-living crisis emerged – revealed that of more than 3,500 students, more than 60% had concerns over money.

Ofgem announcement
The cost-of-living crisis, along with budget cuts and industrial action, could be a ‘perfect storm’ for students (Andrew Matthews/PA)

One third of those surveyed said they had considered dropping out of education for financial reasons.

The Scottish Government’s budget for 2022-23 will see the college sector face a reduction of £51.9 million for the year, including a real-terms cut of £23.9 million in its core budget and a loss of £28 million that had been provided by way of support during the pandemic in the previous year.

Mr Crilly said: “There is no doubt that college students in Scotland face a perfect storm of cuts, strikes and cost-of-living rises that are having an impact on the learning and welfare of students.

“Scottish Government cuts to college budgets are putting vital student services and effective local student representation at risk on several campuses. The Government has also failed to adequately support students through the cost-of-living crisis, and many students face yet another summer without financial support.

“College staff should also not bear the brunt of the cost-of-living crisis – the Government must act to ensure fair pay and prevent further disruption for students. To do nothing is to risk causing significant impact on students on the final leg of their achievement.”

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “In our 2022-23 budget we will provide over £1.9 billion for Scotland’s universities and colleges – protecting their role in driving an inclusive economy, while delivering high quality education and training for the future workforce.

“We understand this is a tough time for many students and since June 2021 we have provided more than £37 million in hardship funding to colleges and universities.

“In February, further and higher education minister Jamie Hepburn wrote to college and university principals asking them to continue to prioritise the allocation of these hardship funds to those students most in need, and to take account of the impact of the rising cost of living.

“We continue to work closely with NUS and stakeholders on reviewing the support available to students over the summer.”

