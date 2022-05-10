Scepticism over UK government’s plan to legislate for languages in N Ireland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Scepticism over UK government’s plan to legislate for languages in N Ireland

By Press Association
May 10, 2022, 5:49 pm
Sinn Fein vice president Michelle O’Neill (Liam McBurney/PA)
Sinn Fein vice president Michelle O'Neill (Liam McBurney/PA)

Scepticism has been voiced over Government plans to legislate on culture and language in Northern Ireland.

A paper published after the Queen’s Speech included plans for the Identity and Language (Northern Ireland) Bill.

There had been an expectation that the Westminster government would introduce the legislation before the Stormont election last week.

It fell to the Northern Ireland Office after the Stormont parties were unable to agree to introduce cultural and language legislation in the Northern Ireland Assembly – which was part of the New Decade, New Approach (NDNA) deal.

The plans include an Office of Identity and Cultural Expression to promote respect for diversity as well as an Irish Language Commissioner and a commissioner to develop language, arts and literature associated with the Ulster Scots/Ulster British tradition.

Sinn Fein vice president Michelle O’Neill voiced scepticism the mooted plans.

Speaking to media during a visit to the Ulster Hospital in east Belfast on Tuesday, she said: “I have never trusted Boris Johnson, I don’t trust the Tories, but what I will do is hold their feet to the fire on political commitments that they have made.

“They have shown time and time again that they renege on political commitments, so I will wait until I see the ink on the paper in terms of the language and cultural bills.”

The package of identity and language measures had been promised in the NDNA deal that restored powersharing in early 2020.

The move had been flagged in advance of the speech, but delays in bringing forward the measures had been criticised by Irish language campaigners.

Earlier this year, campaigners said that they walked out of a meeting with UK junior minister Conor Burns, citing a lack of clarity on when legislation would be brought forward.

The promised legislation will also place a duty on the Northern Ireland Department of Education to encourage and facilitate the use of Ulster Scots, with the Secretary of State empowered to step in to ensure the commitments are followed by the Executive.

Irish language lobby group Conradh na Gaeilge reacted cautiously.

President Paula Melvin said they have been here “many, many times before” and called for a date for delivery.

“The British Government originally gave the commitment to introduce an Irish language act in the Saint Andrew’s agreement in 2006,” she said.

“British Secretary of State Brandon Lewis gave a public commitment in June 2021 to bring in the Irish language legislation by October.

“That timeline was missed and pushed out to the end of the mandate. That deadline was also missed.

“Our painful experience on this issue is that commitments have been made in the past and have never been fulfilled.

“Naturally, therefore, we take today’s announcement with a huge degree of caution.

“We need a date for delivery. We need to see the legislation timetabled into the parliamentary diary.

“Until there is a specific date for implementing Irish language legislation we have no reason to trust the British Government when it comes to language rights. Now is the time for delivery.”

