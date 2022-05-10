Boris Johnson to visit Sweden and Finland as they consider Nato membership

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Boris Johnson to visit Sweden and Finland as they consider Nato membership

By Press Association
May 10, 2022, 7:15 pm
Prime Minister Boris Johnson (right) with the president of Finland, Sauli Niinisto in March (Matt Dunham/PA)
Prime Minister Boris Johnson (right) with the president of Finland, Sauli Niinisto in March (Matt Dunham/PA)

The Prime Minister is set to visit allies Sweden and Finland to discuss the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

Boris Johnson is scheduled to meet leaders of both countries during a whirlwind 24 hours.

With Queen’s Speech debates in the Commons meaning there is no Prime Minister’s Questions on Wednesday, Mr Johnson will take the opportunity to refocus the spotlight on Europe’s response to the war in the east of the continent.

The visit comes as Sweden and Finland consider whether to apply for Nato membership in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

No 10 said it was “disinformation” to suggest Mr Johnson was seeking to put pressure on them to join the western military alliance.

Russian invasion of Ukraine
Prime minister of Sweden Magdalena Andersson in Downing Street following her meeting with Boris Johnson in March (James Manning/PA)

“It is about not just Ukraine but the security of Europe more broadly,” the Prime Minister’s official spokesman said.

“We understand the positions of Sweden and Finland and that is why the Prime Minister is going to discuss these broader security issues.”

Support for joining Nato has risen sharply in both countries since Russia invaded Ukraine, despite their previous tradition of neutrality.

In her Mansion House speech last month, Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said that if they did apply for membership, they should be admitted “as soon as possible”.

Mr Johnson held talks with Swedish prime minister Magdalena Andersson and the Finnish president Sauli Niinisto in March as part of a meeting of the Joint Expeditionary Force nations, which includes Denmark, Estonia, Iceland, Latvia, Lithuania, the Netherlands and Norway.

After the meeting Downing Street said the two leaders agreed that “Putin’s invasion had dramatically changed the landscape of European security”.

Finland shares a lengthy land border with Russia and is only about 250 miles from St Petersburg.

