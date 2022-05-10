Artist Michael Armitage to design new £1 coin

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Artist Michael Armitage to design new £1 coin

By Press Association
May 10, 2022, 8:19 pm
Artist Michael Armitage will create a new design for £1 coins (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Artist Michael Armitage will create a new design for £1 coins (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Artist Michael Armitage will design a new £1 coin which will enter circulation next year, Chancellor Rishi Sunak has announced.

The new design for the reverse or “tails” side of the coin will mark its 40th anniversary and it will be revealed later this year.

During a Royal College of Art’s (RCA) reception on Tuesday, Mr Sunak announced that Mr Armitage’s new design will celebrate the culture, creativity, and heritage and history of the UK in the 21st century.

Mr Sunak said: “I am delighted that Michael will lend his vision to the creation of this new £1 coin design in its 40th anniversary year. This coin will symbolise the rich tapestry of modern Britain and honour our deep heritage and history.”

Mr Armitage said: “It is a great privilege to have the opportunity to collaborate with the Royal Mint on the design of the new £1 coin.

“It is an honour to be part of the lineage of coin-making in the United Kingdom and I am grateful to the Chancellor and the selection panel for the opportunity to contribute to this history in considering what it is to be part of Great Britain today.”

Chief executive of the Royal Mint Anne Jessopp said: “The £1 coin is a symbol of Britain that is recognised around the world.

“As such, we are delighted to work with Michael Armitage to create a new design that celebrates the people of Britain and our diverse culture. It is the first new £1 design since 2017 and will combine our 1,100 years of craftsmanship with cutting-edge design to champion modern Britain.”

Mr Armitage was born in 1984 in Nairobi, Kenya, and lives and works between London and Nairobi. Earlier this year, the Royal Academy of Arts, London, elected him a Royal Academician in the category of painting.

He was chosen by the Chancellor on advice provided by an independent panel with expertise in coin design and art.

The 1983 £1 coin was fully redesigned in 2017, including the introduction of new security features.

The design will become the standard circulating £1 coin and will include the current “world-leading” high-security features to protect against counterfeiting, the Treasury said.

The Queen’s Speech on Tuesday contained plans for legislation to protect the future of cash.

