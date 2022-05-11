Michael Gove criticised for ‘silly voices’ as families ‘struggle to survive’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Michael Gove criticised for ‘silly voices’ as families ‘struggle to survive’

By Press Association
May 11, 2022, 9:32 am Updated: May 11, 2022, 12:36 pm
Michael Gove used American and Scouse accents during an interview about the cost of living crisis (PA)

Michael Gove has been criticised for “using silly voices” as he appeared to attempt American and Scouse accents during a broadcast interview.

The Communities Secretary was talking about the prospect of an emergency budget on BBC Breakfast to deal with the cost-of-living crisis when he broke into the different accents.

Mr Gove said the words “an emergency budget” and “a major, capital letters, big news story” in what appeared to be an American accent.

He also said “calm down” in a Scouse accent, which reminded viewers of comedian Harry Enfield’s sketch.

Mr Gove told the programme: “In fact, when the Treasury quite rightly say ‘calm down’, then people, instead of recognising that they’ve overinflated the story in the first place, then say ‘oh this is clearly a split’.”

Labour’s Lisa Nandy tweeted a clip of Mr Gove speaking on the programme and said: “What is he doing!?

“Making jokes and using silly voices while families across the country are struggling to survive.

“This isn’t a game (or an Oxford Union debate!). People are having to choose between heating and eating.

“Take it seriously. Do your job.”

Meanwhile, during an interview on LBC, Mr Gove was asked by Nick Ferrari how angry he is on a scale of one to 10 about the suggestion that Liz Truss “wants to tear up” the Northern Ireland Protocol.

Mr Gove replied: “Minus five. I’m super cool with it and I’m a big, big Liz Truss fan.”

Later, the Prime Minister’s official spokesman said: “Michael Gove is an effective Cabinet communicator who has a variety of means of getting the message across.”

Asked if he makes Scouse impressions during Cabinet meetings, the spokesman said: “Not in the ones I’ve been in.”

