Calls for Boris Johnson to quit over ‘partygate’ are ‘bonkeroony’ says Gove

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

Calls for Boris Johnson to quit over ‘partygate’ are ‘bonkeroony’ says Gove

By Press Association
May 11, 2022, 11:00 am Updated: May 11, 2022, 1:49 pm
Communities Secretary Michael Gove said it is “bonkeroony” to suggest Boris Johnson should have to resign over lockdown parties in Downing Street (PA)
Communities Secretary Michael Gove said it is “bonkeroony” to suggest Boris Johnson should have to resign over lockdown parties in Downing Street (PA)

Communities Secretary Michael Gove said it is “bonkeroony” to suggest Boris Johnson should have to resign over lockdown parties in Downing Street.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has pledged to stand down if he is fined for breaching Covid regulations after he was filmed last year drinking beer with staff in a party office in Durham.

While many in Westminster believe he had little choice after police reopened their investigation, the vow is also being seen as a way of putting pressure on the Prime Minister, who has already received one fixed penalty notice.

However, appearing on ITV’s Good Morning Britain, Mr Gove insisted Sir Keir’s decision does not affect Mr Johnson’s position.

While acknowledging the public anger over repeated rule-breaking in No 10, he said the Prime Minister deserves to be judged “in the round” for the way he dealt with the Covid crisis.

“For anyone who has suffered during Covid, the thought that others broke the rules is undeniably painful and difficult,” Mr Gove said.

“But it is also the case that the Prime Minister was responsible for a series of very, very big decisions during the Covid crisis that meant we handled it better than many other countries.

“The idea that the Prime Minister should resign is bonkeroony. It is just not appropriate.

“That doesn’t diminish for a moment the pain that people endured and the fact that mistakes were made.

“I think it is entirely fair to say that you deeply regret that things went wrong, that people do deserve to learn lessons, that there should be full acknowledgement, contrition and apologies, but that it doesn’t merit the resignation of a sitting Prime Minister.

Conservative Party Spring Forum
Michael Gove said it is ‘bonkeroony’ to suggest Mr Johnson should quit (PA)

“Whatever Keir Starmer wants to say or do, that is a matter for him.”

Asked during a visit to Sweden if he was acting “dishonourably” by remaining in No 10 in the light of Sir Keir’s pledge, Mr Johnson refused to be drawn.

“We have tried to move beyond all that,” he told a joint news conference with Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson.

“I think we are trying to focus on the issues that really matter, not least Ukraine.”

While Mr Johnson has so far resisted calls to stand down, many Tories remain deeply unhappy over events in No 10 and the pressure could increase if he is fined again.

His position could also come under threat if the final report of Sue Gray, the civil servant who investigated Covid violations in Whitehall, is – as some fear – highly critical when it is published once police inquiries are complete.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from the Press and Journal Politics team

More from the Press and Journal