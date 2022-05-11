‘Generous UK public’ helps Ukraine appeal set new fundraising record

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
‘Generous UK public’ helps Ukraine appeal set new fundraising record

By Press Association
May 11, 2022, 3:16 pm
Simon Beresford (Disasters and Emergencies Committee/PA)
Simon Beresford (Disasters and Emergencies Committee/PA)

The British public has helped to set a new fundraising record via the Disasters and Emergency Committee’s Ukraine appeal.

The DEC’s Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal collected £61,997,547 between March 3-10, which has been confirmed by Guinness World Records as the most money raised by an online campaign in a week.

Simon Beresford, director of fundraising and marketing for the DEC, said: “We have been overwhelmed by the incredible generosity and outpouring of support from the UK public to the people of Ukraine.

“It has been heart-warming to see the inspiring fundraising efforts which are ongoing, with donations flooding in from individuals, companies, schools and arts organisations across the UK.”

A Ukrainian family receives support from Save The Children
DEC member charities who helped in the immediate response included Save The Children, who provided support to this family in northern Romania (Dan Stewart/Save the Children/PA)

Since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine began, at least 5.3 million people have fled the country and another 7.7 million have left their homes to escape the fighting.

The Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal was launched in response by the DEC on March 3 and has raised more than £300 million to help those affected.

According to the DEC, £74.5 million of that will be spent before the end of August by member charities, with 55% of it being spent within Ukraine and the rest in Romania, Poland, Moldova and Hungary.

Two thirds of the money will go on healthcare, food and cash delivered to affected populations to help them meet basic needs.

Money will also be put towards items including sanitation and hygiene, protection and psychological support, and shelter.

Ukraine refugees receives support at the Caritas tent
Petro, 7, and his family received support in a Caritas welcome tent (Toby Madden/DEC/PA)

Among the DEC member charities who helped in the immediate response were Caritas, a partner of DEC member Cafod, who provided food, tea and support to refugees on the Ukraine-Poland border.

Save The Children distributed warm clothes, food and toys to displaced children in northern Romania.

Mr Beresford said: “We are of course proud and delighted to have taken a part in setting a new world record.

“However, most importantly what this means is that with the help of the generous UK public DEC charities and their local partners can scale up to respond to help the people of Ukraine.

“They are working to meet both the immediate and long term needs of people affected for the months and years to come.”

