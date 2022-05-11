Train drivers at ScotRail to be balloted on industrial action

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Train drivers at ScotRail to be balloted on industrial action

By Press Association
May 11, 2022, 5:09 pm Updated: May 11, 2022, 6:09 pm
ScotRail drivers are to be balloted on industrial action just over a month after the rail operator was taken into public ownership (Jane Barlow/PA)
Train drivers in ScotRail are to be balloted for industrial action as part of a dispute over pay just over a month after the rail operator was taken into public ownership.

The union Aslef said it was “disappointed by the lack of action and any meaningful pay offer” from the newly nationalised transport operator.

As a result, union leaders insisted they had “no option” but to ballot their members for action.

It comes after ScotRail was formally taken into public ownership on April 1 this year, with Aslef Scottish organiser, Kevin Lindsay, saying there had been hope that the change of ownership may spark a “new era of positive industrial relations”.

Nicola Sturgeon marked ScotRail being returned to public ownership (Robert Perry/PA)

But he said: “We are beyond disappointed by the lack of action and any meaningful pay offer from ScotRail.

“Just a few weeks ago, we were celebrating our trains being taken back into public ownership, we hoped this would herald a new era of positive industrial relations, but it appears the same senior managers are determined to resort back to the failed strategies of the past.”

He continued: “We have been left with no option but to ballot our members. We are determined to ensure that our members, the key workers who kept the railways going throughout the pandemic are rewarded appropriately and that their pay reflects rising inflation and the cost of living pressures they face.

“We hope that ScotRail and the Scottish Government will change tack and get back round the negotiating table in a meaningful way.

“Aslef is committed to, and available for, talks at any time to help solve this impasse.”

A Transport Scotland spokesman said: “Rail unions have long campaigned for public ownership and this Scottish Government has delivered our railways back into the public sector control.”

He added: “The transport minister has frequently met with rail unions in recent months and we absolutely understand the unions’ desire to negotiate a fair settlement for their members.

“Very recently, the minister has provided clear support for the RMT in their current pay dispute with Network Rail at a UK level.”

The spokesman continued: “Rail unions are aware any additional increase above public sector pay policy amounts have a clear process which must be followed which includes Cabinet approval.

“Noting that all ScotRail employees have already received the previously negotiated and agreed 2.2% increase for this year, we would encourage them to continue meaningful dialogue with ScotRail so a mutually agreeable outcome can be reached as soon as possible.

“It is our intention for ScotRail and its staff to benefit from the transition to public sector control and that is why we would call on everyone involved to take time to consider all options carefully.”

