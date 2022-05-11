Climate security has become synonymous with energy security, says Alok Sharma

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Climate security has become synonymous with energy security, says Alok Sharma

By Press Association
May 11, 2022, 10:13 pm
Alok Sharma delivers a keynote speech at the Society of Editors conference at Mary Ward House, Tavistock Place (Victoria Jones/PA)
Alok Sharma delivers a keynote speech at the Society of Editors conference at Mary Ward House, Tavistock Place (Victoria Jones/PA)

The Government minister who presided over the Cop26 climate conference says “climate security has become synonymous with energy security” because of Russia’s “illegal and brutal invasion of Ukraine”.

Cabinet Office minister Alok Sharma told the Society of Editors’ (SoE) “future of news” summit in London that “chronic threat of climate change” would be the “biggest story of the 21st century”.

Mr Sharma said the war in Ukraine and the cost-of-living crisis had rightly dominated recent press coverage, but it is “vital” that climate change still gets “the column inches and airtime it deserves”.

He said: “This year, climate is no longer in the spotlight. Cop26 is over.

“The headlines are understandably dominated by other immense and immediate challenges facing the world. Vladimir Putin’s illegal and brutal invasion of Ukraine will define 2022.

“And, of course, governments must also address the global crisis in energy markets and increasing inflation and its attendant impacts.

“Actually, what is quite interesting is the current crisis also made clear to governments that homegrown, renewable and clean energy, the price of which cannot be manipulated from afar, are the best option of domestic energy security. Climate security has become synonymous with energy security.”

Alok Sharma (Jane Barlow/PA)
Alok Sharma (Jane Barlow/PA)

Mr Sharma urged the British press to use its “international clout” and name and shame governments that fail to meet Cop26 climate commitments

He added: “I believe that the chronic threat of climate change, and its expansive impact, will increasingly be the biggest story of the 21st century.

Mr Sharma was president of Cop26, the 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference, held in Glasgow in November 2021.

It produced 2030 emissions reduction targets and pledges to phase down coal power and phase out fossil fuel subsidies, he said.

Mr Sharma added: “Our task now is to deliver and to achieve that – we need you to do what you do best and hold governments and businesses to account.”

– Also at the SOC Conference, Christina Lamb, chief foreign correspondent at the Sunday Times, was honoured with an outstanding contribution prize.

The society said Lamb “brought the brutal reality of war home to all her readers” in her reports from Ukraine.

