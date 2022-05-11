Scottish Tories in call for ‘much-needed’ Disability Commissioner

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Scottish Tories in call for ‘much-needed’ Disability Commissioner

By Press Association
May 12, 2022, 12:03 am
Scottish Conservative MSP Jeremy Balfour (Lesley Martin/PA)
Scottish Conservative MSP Jeremy Balfour (Lesley Martin/PA)

The Scottish Conservatives are calling for the “much-needed” appointment of a Disability Commissioner for Scotland.

The party says the move would “better protect and promote the rights of disabled people”.

Jeremy Balfour, MSP for the Lothians region, will launch the consultation period on his Member’s Bill on Thursday.

Mr Balfour said the pandemic highlighted inequalities faced by disabled people and underlined the need for additional safeguards.

The proposal would see the commissioner working to promote the rights of disabled people across the country, serving as the first port of call for all who are facing difficulties.

After having gained support from disability groups and charities, Mr Balfour is now seeking responses to ensure the legislation would fully reflect the views of the Scottish public.

The consultation period will run until August 3.

Mr Balfour said: “From public facilities to Government employment schemes, the needs of disabled people had been neglected and overlooked by the SNP for years even before the pandemic.

“We must urgently do more to support disabled people in our society.

“An independent Disability Commissioner would help safeguard and promote the rights of disabled people in Scotland and give people with any kind of disability someone to turn to if they face difficulties or discrimination.

“I urge Scots to respond to the consultation so that we can ensure our proposals fully reflect the views of the Scottish public – and I hope that this much-needed Bill will receive cross-party support when it eventually comes before parliament.”

Emma Walker, director of charity Camphill Scotland, said: “There are now more barriers to equal citizenship for disabled people than ever before. We urgently need to prioritise the voices and experiences of disabled people, their families and unpaid carers.

“That’s why we welcome the consultation for the Disability Commissioner Bill, and I urge everyone to ensure that their voice is heard.”

Director of MS Society Scotland Morna Simpkins added: “A Disability Commissioner has the potential to make a real difference to the lives of people with MS in Scotland.

“We are grateful to Jeremy Balfour MSP for bringing forward this proposal and look forward to responding to it.”

