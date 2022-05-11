Over half of teachers want to adopt online exams

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Over half of teachers want to adopt online exams

By Press Association
May 12, 2022, 12:04 am
A survey by the Association of School and College Leaders found that nearly 80% of schools and colleges had more requests than pre-pandemic for pupils to take their exams in separate rooms away from the exam hall because of anxiety and stress (Gareth Fuller/PA)
A survey by the Association of School and College Leaders found that nearly 80% of schools and colleges had more requests than pre-pandemic for pupils to take their exams in separate rooms away from the exam hall because of anxiety and stress (Gareth Fuller/PA)

New polling has revealed that over half of teachers would adopt online exams now if they were available in their subject.

A survey by exam board Pearson Edexcel of 1,100 teachers revealed that 51% would use onscreen assessment now if it were available in their subject area, while 77% said they would like more technology to be used in teaching and exams.

In total, 95% said that they needed more training in this area.

A report by Pearson found that a lack of good internet connection in schools, security issues, and the digital divide between poorer pupils and their peers could be holding the UK back from adopting online exams at GCSE and A level.

The report also suggests that the “rigidity” of the current exams system, with whole cohorts taking their exams at the same time, could “make the delivery of onscreen assessment more difficult logistically”.

Hayley White, assessment director at Pearson, said that online exams could allow pupils to sit GCSEs or A levels at any point in the year.

“In the future, onscreen assessment could be on-demand making it possible for students to sit exams when they’re ready during the academic year, rather than the current fixed points in the summer,” she said.

Changing the way pupils take exams would also mean that a new, “digital first” curriculum would be needed, the report says.

School exam stock
Maths exam in progress (David Davies/PA)

Dr Mick Walker, president of the Chartered Institute of Education Assessors, said: “Our education system is yet to exploit the use of digital technology in the delivery of high-stakes examinations and is out of kilter with developments in the teaching and learning process we now find in our schools, much of which has been accelerated by the pandemic.

“But introducing technological approaches to high volume, high stakes qualifications require considered thought, careful planning and system-wide trials if we are to avoid any pitfalls.”

The report suggests that controversy over exam grading by algorithm in 2020, in the first year of the pandemic when full public exams were cancelled, may have made parents more receptive to changing the format of GCSEs and A levels.

“Controversy over algorithmic grading during the pandemic has also led many parents to consider the exam system for the first time, meaning that they may be more receptive to system changes,” it says.

It adds that online GCSEs could also be adaptive to pupils’ ability, removing the need for tiered exam papers, whereas pupils sitting a foundation tier GCSE paper cannot achieve the top grades, as grades are capped at GCSE Grade 5.

The report’s findings were partly based on roundtable discussions with experts including former Education Secretary Lord Blunkett and Dame Alison Peacock from the Chartered College of Teaching.

Earlier in May, exams regulator Ofqual said it would explore the use of online testing as part of its plans for the next three years.

It said that over the next three years, it will explore new approaches to assessment, including the use of technology, working with exam boards to “explore the role of adaptive testing”.

