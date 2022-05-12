Swinney did not sign off ferries deal, insists Sturgeon

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Deputy First Minister John Swinney was not responsible for signing off a scandal-hit ferries contract, Nicola Sturgeon has said.

An email trail released on Wednesday shows former transport minister Derek Mackay was responsible for the approval of a contract in 2015 for Ferguson Marine to build two ferries – which are set to be delivered at least five years late and two-and-a-half times over budget.

But the same trail shows a finance official asking for the award to be delayed until Mr Swinney – then finance secretary – could be briefed.

Another civil servant asked for confirmation there were no “banana skins” after Mr Swinney was informed of the parameters of the deal – which ferry procurement body Caledonian Maritime Assets Limited had raised concerns about after Ferguson Marine said it could not offer a full builder’s guarantee.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said John Swinney had not taken the decision to award the contract (Jane Barlow/PA)

In the final email in the trail, the finance official said: “Just finished my call with Deputy First Minister (Mr Swinney).

“He now understands the background and that Mr McKay (sic) has cleared the proposal. So the way is clear to award.”

During First Minister’s Questions on Thursday, Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross accused Mr Swinney of “signing off” the deal.

Responding, the First Minister said: “I think all that Douglas Ross is displaying right now is his own utter desperation.

“The Deputy First Minister did not take the decision, he wasn’t even copied in to the advice of October 8 that was the basis of that decision, he was simply briefed on that decision after it was taken – not even at his request, but on the initiative of an official.

“It is not unusual, really not unusual, for finance secretaries to be briefed on all sorts of decisions that involve the spending of money – it does not mean the finance secretary has actually taken the decision.”

Mr Ross continued: “It’s very clear in here how officials escalated to John Swinney, waiting for his green light.

“In these emails, civil servants state that the Deputy First Minister confirmed the ‘absence of banana skins’.

“John Swinney couldn’t find a single banana skin, when they were absolutely littered around him – there were more banana skins in this project than there are in the monkey house at Edinburgh Zoo.

Douglas Ross accused Deputy First Minister John Swinney of ‘signing off’ the deal (Andrew Milligan/PA)

“We now know all of this, but what we don’t know is why the Deputy First Minister ignored all those banana skins.

“The most crucial document in this affair is still missing – the one that explains why John Swinney charged ahead against expert advice.”

Ms Sturgeon maintained Mr Swinney was briefed on the issue but it was Mr Mackay who had already made the final decision.

Mr Ross pushed for a statement on Thursday from Mr Swinney “to hear why he forged ahead with the deal that has cost taxpayers a quarter of a billion pounds”, adding there is a “stench of cover up and corruption” around the issue.