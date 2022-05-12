Early at-home abortions to continue

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Early at-home abortions to continue

By Press Association
May 12, 2022, 4:09 pm
The two sets of pills required for an early medical abortion can be taken in a woman’s own home (PA)
Early medical abortions will continue to be carried out at home, the women’s health minister has announced.

Due to restrictions during the pandemic, arrangements were put in place to allow women to take the two sets of pills required for an early medical abortion in their own home.

There had been calls for this arrangement to continue as services resume following the easing of the restrictions.

On Thursday, Maree Todd confirmed access to the treatment in a domestic setting will still be offered where it is judged to be clinically appropriate.

Ms Todd said: “We have seen that current arrangements for EMAH (early medical abortion at home) have helped access to abortion to continue without delays during the pandemic.

Maree Todd
Women’s health minister Maree Todd said early medical abortion at home ‘will continue as part of the standard treatments available’ (PA)

“I am satisfied that current arrangements should continue, so today I am confirming that the provision of these services to continue as part of the standard treatments available within our NHS, when clinically appropriate.

“As with all treatment in the NHS, we will continue to monitor its outcomes and any findings of the ongoing expert evaluation being carried out by health professionals and researchers.”

Chief Medical Officer Professor Sir Gregor Smith said the primary concern is for services to remain safe and meet the needs of patients.

He added: “The arrangements put in place from March 2020 have allowed patients to take both abortion medications, mifepristone and misoprostol, at home in certain circumstances as coronavirus has been considered a serious and imminent threat to public health.”

He said any lessons from the ongoing evaluation of EMAH will be “reflected in the future”.

