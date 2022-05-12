‘Henry VIII powers’ in Covid Bill would be subject to MSPs’ approval – Swinney

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

‘Henry VIII powers’ in Covid Bill would be subject to MSPs’ approval – Swinney

By Press Association
May 12, 2022, 4:41 pm
The Bill would make some emergency coronavirus powers permanent, such as the ability to impose lockdowns (PA)
The Bill would make some emergency coronavirus powers permanent, such as the ability to impose lockdowns (PA)

Controversial “Henry VIII” powers in the Scottish Government’s coronavirus legislation will be subject to parliamentary approval, Deputy First Minister John Swinney has said.

He said the Government will amend its Coronavirus (Recovery and Reform) (Scotland) Bill, acknowledging concerns from MSPs around the original draft of the law.

The Bill would make some emergency coronavirus powers permanent, such as the ability to impose lockdown restrictions, allow court hearings to take place remotely and restrict access to schools.

Opposition MSPs have spoken against the Bill at committee stage, labelling it a “power-grab”.

During a stage one debate in the Scottish Parliament on Thursday, Mr Swinney said a number of amendments would be brought forward at stage two.

He discussed the proposal for powers to modify primary legislation through health protection regulations, saying these are “the so-called Henry VIII powers”.

He said: “I remain of the view that this power is appropriate and is already subject to significant safeguards.

“However, having considered the views of members, we will bring forward amendments at stage two to add the further restriction that that power will only be available where ministers make regulations under the draft affirmative procedure.

“This would mean that parliamentary approval must be in place before any modification to primary legislation takes place.

“I accept that the Bill provisions as introduced did not strike the right balance between having the legislative framework we need and the necessary level of parliamentary oversight.”

He said the Government will bring forward mechanisms for a parliamentary “gateway vote”, meaning key aspects of the Bill would only have effect after a vote by MSPs.

Mr Swinney said: “I hope the amendments I have announced this afternoon, together with the further points that were made in the stage one report, in relation to the Henry VIII powers and the introduction of a gateway provision demonstrate the willingness of the Government to listen to Parliament.”

Scottish budget debate
Murdo Fraser said too much of the Bill is unnecessary (Fraser Bremner)

Conservative MSP Murdo Fraser said although there are some provisions in the Bill that are “very sensible”, his party cannot support it.

“Too much of this Bill is simply not necessary at this stage,” he said.

“To make permanent what were emergency and extraordinary powers passes control from Parliament to the Government.

“It represents a power-grab on the part of SNP ministers and that is not something we can support.”

Mr Fraser also took issue with the fact that changes announced by the Deputy First Minister would not allow for the legislation to be amended.

Coronavirus – Tue Oct 5, 2021
Jackie Baillie said her party would consider the amendments (Fraser Bremner)

Labour deputy leader Jackie Baillie also said her party will not support the Bill, saying it “does react to past challenges whilst failing to learn lessons from the pandemic”.

She added: “The SNP are pushing through a Bill that, as it stands, would have serious and long-term consequences for this country and for our democracy.”

She said she will look at the detail of the amendment proposed at stage two by Mr Swinney and make a decision at a later date.

Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Alex Cole-Hamilton said his party will not support the Bill, claiming it would “represent a permanent transfer from Parliament to the executive, undermining democracy and civil liberties in the process – that is chilling”.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from the Press and Journal Politics team

More from the Press and Journal