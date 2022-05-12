Raab sidesteps questions on whether PM should resign if he receives another fine

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Raab sidesteps questions on whether PM should resign if he receives another fine

By Press Association
May 12, 2022, 4:42 pm
Deputy Prime Minister and Justice Secretary Dominic Raab (Joe Giddens/PA)
Deputy Prime Minister and Justice Secretary Dominic Raab (Joe Giddens/PA)

Justice Secretary Dominic Raab has sidestepped questions on whether Prime Minister Boris Johnson should resign if he receives another fixed penalty notice for lockdown-busting Downing Street parties, after it emerged police had issued a wave of fresh partygate fines.

The Metropolitan Police issued around 50 new fines for breaches of Covid-19 laws in Downing Street and other government buildings on Thursday.

Speaking to the PA news agency Mr Raab, who is also Deputy Prime Minister, waved off questions about the fines and declined to comment on Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer’s pledge to resign if he is fined over an incident in Durham, adding it “was not a wise thing for a justice secretary to do”.

Mr Raab said: “I don’t have anything more to say than what’s already been said about that (fines).

Should Boris Johnson or Keir Starmer resign?
(PA Graphics)

“The Prime Minister has paid a fine, he’s overhauled Number 10 Downing Street, he’s given the apology and we have the Sue Gray report, so there’s nothing further I can add to that.”

On Sir Keir, Mr Raab added: “I’m not going to comment on Keir Starmer or the situation which might happen in the future, that’s just not a wise thing for a justice secretary to do.”

A tranche of more than 50 fixed penalty notices were also handed out last month, including to Mr Johnson, his wife Carrie and Chancellor Rishi Sunak.

However, Downing Street said Mr Johnson has not received a second fine.

The Prime Minister has previously said he will let the public know if he does receive another such penalty.

Scotland Yard is investigating 12 gatherings, including three which Mr Johnson is known to have attended, as part of the Operation Hillman probe.

