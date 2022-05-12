Prime Minister hears of ‘Peaky Blinders’ part in Birmingham Commonwealth Games

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

Prime Minister hears of ‘Peaky Blinders’ part in Birmingham Commonwealth Games

By Press Association
May 12, 2022, 6:48 pm
Prime Minister Boris Johnson with the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games Mascot, Perry The Bull (Oli Scarff/PA)
Prime Minister Boris Johnson with the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games Mascot, Perry The Bull (Oli Scarff/PA)

The Prime Minister has been touring the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games’ main stadium and hearing how the sporting showcase has drawn a little inspiration from television show Peaky Blinders

Boris Johnson was on a visit to the Alexander Stadium in Birmingham to see the finishing touches being put on the venue, which is set to host the opening ceremony at the end of July.

The city has benefited from a £778 million Government funding package to help stage the Games.

Mr Johnson chatted with several of the 14,000 volunteers for the Games, asking them “is this the uniform?”, before being told they were expecting new orange and grey attire.

The volunteers said that among items being supplied were an orange gilet and a man-bag, along with a specially-designed cap which was “an ode” to the stars of television series Peaky Blinders.

Although named for a real Birmingham gang, the BBC drama series starring Cillian Murphy has followed the fictional exploits of the Shelby family.

The main characters are well known for their flat caps – with the Prime Minister seemingly familiar with the programme. 

Hearing the name, Mr Johnson said: “Peaky Blinders, yes.”

Shaking hands with volunteers and some of the many Batonbearers who will be carrying the Queen’s Relay baton ahead of the games, he told them: “You are going to have such fun.

“Only 77 days to go? Very exciting.”

He asked one of the female baton relay carriers: “What if somebody tries to nick the baton?”, with another volunteer replying “she’s really quick”.

After touring the “incredible” stadium with Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries, and meeting Games’ mascot Perry the Bull, Mr Johnson said the investment in the games would “drive growth and prosperity for the long term” in the region.

Later asked by reporters whether he was looking forward to any particular sporting event at the showcase, later this summer, Mr Johnson replied: “I like the sound of this lawn bowls, which is about my level these days.

“The globe is going to be tuned in to lawn bowls in Leamington Spa. Isn’t that going to be fantastic?”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal Politics team

More from the Press and Journal