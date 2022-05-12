Holyrood must not be ‘complacent’ on women’s representation, says Johnstone

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

Holyrood must not be ‘complacent’ on women’s representation, says Johnstone

By Press Association
May 13, 2022, 12:03 am
Holyrood Presiding Officer Alison Johnstone (Fraser Bremner/Scottish Daily Mail/PA)
Holyrood Presiding Officer Alison Johnstone (Fraser Bremner/Scottish Daily Mail/PA)

Holyrood’s Presiding Officer has said the parliament must not become “complacent” in the fight to improve female representation, despite having a record number of female MSPs elected.

Last year’s Scottish Parliament elections produced the most diverse ever group of MSPs, with Holyrood now having 58 female MSPs – 45% of all elected members – including the first women of colour.

But speaking as she marked a year since becoming Presiding Officer, Alison Johnstone stressed the importance of not simply assuming that this progress would continue.

Speaking about efforts to get more women elected to Holyrood, Ms Johnstone said “progress hasn’t been linear”, adding that “we have had a bit of a roller coaster”.

She added: “Now that we have reached 45% it is very important we are not complacent, that we don’t assume that that will just continue to progress.

“Because it won’t if we are not very alive to the fact that, as has happened previously, that can slip back.”

Since becoming Presiding Officer, Ms Johnstone has set up a gender sensitive audit of work at Holyrood – making clear she wants to see change come from this work.

She told PA Scotland: “I certainly don’t want it to be another report that sits on a shelf, but one that informs.”

Speaking about the audit, Ms Johnstone said: “We’re all delighted the parliament is the most diverse parliament we have ever returned, with 45% women, but we want to dig a little deeper and understand if, for example, 45% of contributions are made by women, what topics are people speaking on, who is making and taking interventions.”

That data is being analysed, with an expert academic also being brought in as part of the project, which should report back before the end of this year.

SNP MSP Kaukab Stewart was one of two women of colour elected in May 2021 (Russell Cheyne/PA)

Ms Johnstone said: “We should have a series of recommendations following that work. And it is just about understanding any barriers there are to equal participation.

“It is about making the parliament somewhere that takes those issues into account.”

She stressed: “It has taken the parliament till last year to return our first women of colour. We have had that breakthrough, but we cannot be complacent.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from the Press and Journal Politics team

More from the Press and Journal