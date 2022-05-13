Rise in Britons buying less food due to soaring cost of living

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Rise in Britons buying less food due to soaring cost of living

By Press Association
May 13, 2022, 10:39 am Updated: May 13, 2022, 11:59 am
New figures show a rise in the number of Britons saying they have bought less food due to soaring prices (Aaron Chown/PA)
New figures show a rise in the number of Britons saying they have bought less food due to soaring prices (Aaron Chown/PA)

The number of Britons buying less food due to soaring inflation has increased over the past month, according to new figures.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said its latest survey found that 41% of adults reported cutting back on their grocery shop due to the rising costs.

The figure, taken from poll responses between April 27 and May 8, is an increase on the 39% in the previous survey, carried out earlier in April.

CONSUMER CostofLiving
(PA Graphics)

Around 88% of adults have reported a rise in their cost of living over the past month, the ONS said.

However, this represents a small decline after 91% of people highlighted increases in the previous survey.

The survey said the rising cost of living was primarily driven by more expensive food, with 92% of people reporting an increase in the price of their food shopping.

ONS data from last month showed that food inflation soared by 5.9% in March.

This is expected to jump even higher when the statistics body reveals the latest UK inflation figures next week.

Around 85% of Britons surveyed also highlighted increases to gas and electricity bills, with 79% saying fuel was more expensive over the period.

Almost six in 10 people – 58% – said they were most worried about the high cost of gas and electricity bills.

