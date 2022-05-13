Oliver Dowden denies making light of ‘partygate’ with champagne donation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oliver Dowden denies making light of ‘partygate’ with champagne donation

By Press Association
May 13, 2022, 1:21 pm
Conservative Party chairman Oliver Dowden has denied making light of ‘partygate’ (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
The Tory party chairman has denied making light of Downing Street parties after donating a champagne bottle signed by the Prime Minister to a charity auction.

The item was advertised to bidders as a “souvenir of partygate” at an event in Hertfordshire.

A spokesperson for Mr Dowden confirmed he had donated the bottle, but insisted he had “no prior knowledge” of its controversial description.

This was confirmed by the charity behind the fundraiser, the Hertfordshire Community Foundation, as it apologised for “any offence caused”.

An image of what appeared to be a catalogue advertising the item to bidders was shared by the food critic Jay Rayner on social media.

It described the bottle as a “souvenir of partygate and the exemplary behaviour and morality of our dear leader”, noting that the donation was made by Mr Dowden.

Mr Rayner tweeted: “Perhaps you thought the Conservative Party took partygate seriously.

“Last night a champagne bottle signed by @BorisJohnson was donated to a charity event in Hertfordshire by local MP and Tory party chairman @OliverDowden. Read the description.”

Labour MP Chris Bryant added: “They really are laughing at us.”

Mr Dowden’s spokesperson said: “This item was donated in good faith several months ago for a local charity auction.

“Oliver Dowden had no prior knowledge of the description and this is obviously not his view.”

It is understood Mr Dowden’s team believe the description was written by somebody involved with the charity, and was not cleared by the Conservative Party.

Mr Dowden, the MP for Hertsmere, is thought to be angry the fundraising event had become tied up with politics.

Shabana Mahmood, Labour’s national campaign co-ordinator, said: “The industrial scale of rule-breaking in Downing Street is important no matter how much ministers dismiss it. They broke the rules and they broke they economy. Now they think it’s a punchline.”

In a statement shared on social media, Hertfordshire Community Foundation said: “This item was donated in good faith several months ago as part of a charity auction raising funds to support some of the county’s most vulnerable residents.

“The description was not drafted or seen by MP Oliver Dowden prior to the event. On behalf of the charity, we apologise for any offence caused.”

