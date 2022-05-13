Tory MPs call for increased defence spending in light of ‘New Cold War’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics UK politics

Tory MPs call for increased defence spending in light of ‘New Cold War’

By Press Association
May 13, 2022, 1:50 pm
The Ministry of Defence should aim for specific targets in terms of number of soldiers, ships and aircraft rather than the current goal of spending 2% of GDP, the MPs said (Steve Parsons/PA)
The Ministry of Defence should aim for specific targets in terms of number of soldiers, ships and aircraft rather than the current goal of spending 2% of GDP, the MPs said (Steve Parsons/PA)

Conservative MPs have called for a “meaningful” increase in defence spending in light of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

In a report published on Friday, members of the backbench 1922 Defence Committee said the Government should re-evaluate its planned cuts to the size of the armed forces and rebuild weapons stockpiles to Cold War levels.

Committee chair and former Army officer John Baron said: “Across the Conservative backbenches there is a wide consensus that the Russian invasion of Ukraine requires an increase in defence spending alongside a broad reassessment of manpower and capabilities.

“In particular, the report concludes that there should be a moratorium on defence cuts until this reassessment exercise is concluded.”

In 2020, the Government pledged to spend an extra £24 billion on defence over the following five years, but the committee said there was “still substantial scope for more spending as befits what many regard as the beginning of the New Cold War”.

Warning that Germany’s announcement of extra defence spending would mean the UK no longer had Nato’s second-largest defence budget, the committee said the Ministry of Defence should aim for specific targets in terms of number of soldiers, ships and aircraft rather than the current goal of spending 2% of GDP.

The committee also expressed concern that the armed forces had become “too dependent” on reserves as part of a “cost-cutting exercise” and called for a rebalancing of personnel towards regular troops.

In order to cut costs, the committee suggested buying more off-the-shelf equipment, for example scrapping the troubled Ajax vehicle programme in favour of an available alternative. Ajax has already cost the Government more than £3 billion and the project is four years late.

The committee also called for recruitment to be taken back in-house after much-publicised problems with outsourcing arrangements that had failed to meet targets.

They added that the same should be done in order to improve “lamentable” food and accommodation services.

Defence Command Paper
The Ajax fighting vehicle programme has cost the Government more than £3 billion (Andrew Matthews/PA)

The report concluded: “Diplomacy and soft power should always be the primary tools for achieving Britain’s desired outcomes, and they also require increased resourcing.

“However, a comprehensive and well-resourced military instrument can help reinforce such means, while reducing the chances of armed conflict.

“Recent events mean that defence will have a heightened relevance at the next general election not seen since the ending of the Cold War.”

Mr Baron added: “The report has been submitted to the Government and circulated around Conservative MPs. We are looking forward to feeding its findings directly into the No 10 policy unit and to the Prime Minister.

“He would be wise to heed his backbenchers.”

