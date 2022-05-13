Government halts engagement with NUS over antisemitism allegations

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Government halts engagement with NUS over antisemitism allegations

By Press Association
May 13, 2022, 8:51 pm Updated: May 13, 2022, 9:23 pm
Universities minister Michelle Donelan (Peter Byrne/PA)
Universities minister Michelle Donelan (Peter Byrne/PA)

The Government is to suspend all engagement with the National Union of Students amid long-standing concerns about antisemitism in the body.

Universities minister Michelle Donelan has ordered the NUS to be removed from all the Department for Education (DfE) departmental groups and replaced with alternative student representation.

She has requested the DfE’s arm’s-length bodies, such as the Office for Students, to take similar action and said that the NUS would receive no government funding.

Last month the union announced that it was opening itself up to an independent investigation following a wave of complaints by Jewish students.

However the DfE said these must lead to “substantive action” and the decision to disengage from the NUS will be kept under review “as the organisation demonstrates it has suitably addressed these issues”.

Ms Donelan said: “I am horrified by the thought of Jewish students feeling ostracised by an organisation which should be a voice for their community and an advocate of equality for all students.

“Although this was a decision that the department did not take lightly, we have been clear that antisemitism must be stamped out of the sector and are treating these allegations with the utmost seriousness.”

Education Secretary Nadhim Zahawi said he was “seriously concerned” at the number of reports of alleged antisemitism linked to the NUS.

“Jewish students need to have confidence that this is a body that represents them, and we need to be sure that the student bodies that we engage with are speaking fairly for all students, which is why we are disengaging with the NUS until the issues have been addressed,” he said.

“From the NUS’s initial response to our concerns, I am confident that they are keen to take action and welcome further updates from them. Antisemitism has no place in our society and we will stamp it out, wherever it occurs.”

In response, the NUS said it was “disappointed” that the Government had announced the move through a press release rather than seeking to engage with it directly.

Following the launch of its investigation, the NUS said it would be appointing a QC, in consultation with the Union of Jewish Students (UJS), next week to conduct the inquiry.

“We have sought to undertake the investigation in a serious and proper way, and are working in collaboration with UJS at every step of the way,” a spokesman said.

“Once the QC has been appointed we will be able to update on the process and timeline. We look forward to working with the Government constructively on this matter.”

In its press notice, the DfE cited a number of incidents which had prompted it to take action, including what it said was the NUS’s “unacceptable response” to concerns about an invitation to the rapper Lowkey to its 2022 conference.

It noted that the rapper had a history of making comments that have “widely been seen as antisemitic”.

NUS president Larissa Kennedy was alleged to have suggested that Jewish students segregate themselves into a quiet area designed for neurodivergent students so they would not have to hear him which, the DfE said, was “utterly unacceptable”.

It said it was also “deeply concerned” about the social media postings by the NUS president-elect, Shaima Dallali, including a tweet in support of Hamas, a proscribed terrorist organisation.

The DfE noted that it was not the first time the NUS had been caught up in controversies over alleged antisemitism, including an inquiry in 2005.

In 2017 a number of student unions disaffiliated from the NUS following the election of Malia Bouattia – who had described Birmingham University as “something of an outpost of Zionism” – as its president.

