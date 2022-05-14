PM accused of seeking trade war with Brussels by threatening to tear up protocol

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

PM accused of seeking trade war with Brussels by threatening to tear up protocol

By Press Association
May 14, 2022, 1:29 pm
Shadow foreign secretary David Lammy warned against tearing up the protocol (David Mirzoeff/PA)
Shadow foreign secretary David Lammy warned against tearing up the protocol (David Mirzoeff/PA)

Labour has accused Boris Johnson of seeking to provoke a trade war with Brussels which would only exacerbate Britain’s cost-of-living crisis.

Shadow foreign secretary David Lammy said Government threats to tear up the Northern Ireland Protocol have come at “the worst possible time”.

As well as intensifying the economic squeeze, Mr Lammy said it is “wrong, short-sighted and ill-judged” to open up divisions with Britain’s European allies in the face of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The Prime Minister has warned the UK could ditch the protocol – which forms part of the UK’s Brexit Withdrawal Agreement with the EU – unless Brussels agrees to major changes.

The Government says the requirement for checks on goods moving from Great Britain to Northern Ireland in order to keep the border with the Republic open is damaging business and inflaming sectarian tensions.

The EU in turn has warned it will respond with retaliatory measures if the UK acts unilaterally.

Speaking to the centre left Progressive Britain conference, Mr Lammy said the Government should be trying to resolve the crisis, not make it worse.

“Instead of finding practical solutions they are planning a trade war in a cost-of-living crisis,” he said.

Brexit graffiti
The Government says the requirement for checks on goods moving from Great Britain to Northern Ireland is damaging business and inflaming sectarian tensions (PA)

“Making Brexit work takes statecraft, diligence and graft, not Boris Johnson’s wrecking ball.

“People in Northern Ireland deserve a responsible Government but instead we have a Prime Minister who can’t be trusted and a Government willing to break international law.

“And this comes at the worst possible time. Europe is facing the most serious security crisis in a generation.

“There is a war on our continent. Millions have fled their homes. Countries have pulled together in support of Ukraine.

“It is wrong, short-sighted and ill-judged to seek divisions with our European allies as we face this common threat.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from the Press and Journal Politics team

More from the Press and Journal