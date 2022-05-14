Independence supporters march through Glasgow

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Independence supporters have taken to the streets of Glasgow for the latest in a series of marches.

Organisers All Under One Banner claimed that some 5,000 people had taken part in its latest demonstration, which saw campaigners walk from Kelvingrove Park to George Square in the city centre.

Afterwards they tweeted that the “Yes movement is growing in strength and taking to the streets for independence now”.

We are proud to announce that c. 5,000 people participated in the March for Independence – Defend our NHS demonstration at Glasgow today. The Yes movement is growing in strength and taking to the streets for independence now. Here we go! Well done everyone 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 #AUOBGlasgow 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 — All Under One Banner (@AUOBNOW) May 14, 2022

Bagpipers and drummers led the way, with hundreds of those marching behind them waving saltires.

All Under One Banner said the event was aimed to “express our defiance of Westminster rule” as well as be a demand for action in the Scottish Parliament.

It comes as the Scottish Government prepares to bring forward legislation it hopes will lead to a second vote on independence.

MARCH FOR INDEPENDENCE ⚠️DEFEND OUR NHS 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿#AUOBGlasgow pic.twitter.com/01YKXeJakl — All Under One Banner (@AUOBNOW) May 14, 2022

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has made clear that she wants such a ballot to be held before the end of 2023.

However the UK Government has been equally insistent that it will not permit such a vote to take place.