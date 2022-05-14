Cladding removal delays putting lives at risk, claims Labour

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Cladding removal delays putting lives at risk, claims Labour

By Press Association
May 15, 2022, 12:03 am
Cladding on high-rise buildings is being assessed amid safety concerns following the Grenfell Tower tragedy (Aaron Chown/PA)
Delays to removing risky cladding from buildings in Scotland are a “dangerous waste of time and money”, Labour has said.

The party claims the budget for removal work is worse off by £10 million as a result of what it called “dithering and inaction”.

The Scottish Government announced on Thursday that it will be expanding the country’s assessment programme for cladding on high-rise buildings, with housing developers working alongside ministers to ensure properties are safe.

Housing Secretary Shona Robison said “every penny” of the £97.1 million received in consequentials for 2021/22, as well as any additional funding, will be invested into assessing buildings and ensuring they are of a safe standard.

But Scottish Labour says in the two years since that money was announced, soaring inflation in construction costs has “effectively cut the budget by 9.85%”.

Shona Robison
Housing Secretary Shona Robison announced the scheme’s expansion on Thursday (Jane Barlow/PA)

The party also dismissed the announcement of the expansion of the programme – which Ms Robison said would be in place from 2023 – as “ministers had previously announced the scheme would roll out fully in 2022”.

The budget, Scottish Labour says, is shrinking “by the day” due to rising costs – while residents are “living in fear in potentially unsafe buildings”.

Labour housing spokesman Mark Griffin said: “The SNP’s endless dither and delay has cost us millions of pounds and put lives at risk.

“People in Scotland have already spent years in limbo, waiting for the SNP to bring Scotland’s building safety into line with the rest of the UK – and now they are being told to wait longer still.

“There is no justifying this dangerous waste of time and money when the stakes are so high.

“The SNP need to move with the urgency needed and act on the lessons of the Grenfell tragedy.”

But Ms Robison insisted that “no money has been wasted”.

“The Single Building Assessment programme is now well under way – far from delaying it, we announced this week that we are expanding it fourfold, taking the total number of buildings involved to over 100,” she said.

“We are also making the commissioning process for assessments much quicker and more efficient, removing the burden from homeowners.

“We expect the vast majority of buildings to be found to be safe. If problems are found, work can begin to plan and carry out actions to make the building safe.”

The MSP for Dundee City East said developers were expected to “remediate their own buildings where needed, so public funds can be prioritised for buildings without a linked developer, ensuring homeowners are assisted in every way possible”.

