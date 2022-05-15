Miliband rules out leadership bid and insists Starmer followed Covid regulations

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Miliband rules out leadership bid and insists Starmer followed Covid regulations

By Press Association
May 15, 2022, 11:47 am
Ed Miliband said Sir Keir Starmer did not break Covid rules (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Ed Miliband said Sir Keir Starmer did not break Covid rules (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Ed Miliband has ruled himself out of a potential leadership contest to replace Sir Keir Starmer.

Speaking to Sunday Morning on BBC One, the shadow secretary of state for climate change and former Labour leader staunchly defended Sir Keir over claims he allegedly broke lockdown rules.

Mr Miliband insisted Sir Keir was “simply having some food with colleagues at work”.

When asked if he is considering having “another go” as Labour leader, his immediate response was “don’t be ridiculous”.

His comments come as rumours about possible replacements to Sir Keir started circulating after the Labour leader announced he would resign if fined by Durham police for drinking a beer and eating curry in an MP’s office after a day of campaigning for the local elections in April 2021.

It is still not clear if he would quit if police found he had breached coronavirus rules but did not issue a fine.

Questioned on the issue, Mr Miliband said: “The penalty for breaking the law is a fixed-penalty notice and I think Keir Starmer has certainly done something that Boris Johnson hasn’t done.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starme (PA/Victoria Jones)
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer followed the rules, Ed Miliband said (PA/Victoria Jones)

“As far as I can see, if Boris Johnson gets multiple fines, he is going to cling on to office.

“Keir Starmer did not break the rules. He was simply having some food with colleagues at a work. He was working in Durham. I don’t believe he is going to be fined. But if he is fined, he has to resign.”

On whether he will run for the leadership in that scenario, Mr Miliband said: “Don’t be ridiculous. No. And he is not going. He followed the rules.”

Mr Miliband also praised the Labour leader for having “brought us back from a terrible defeat in 2019”, pointing at the “gains across the country” in this month’s local elections, “not just Westminster and Wandsworth but Rossendale and Cumberland, right across Britain”.

